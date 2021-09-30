North Korea emergency meeting postponed to Friday

(United Nations) Thursday’s emergency UN Security Council meeting on North Korea has been postponed to Friday at the request of China and Russia, we have learned from diplomatic sources.

These two countries “are asking for some time” to analyze the situation and the United States forwarded its request to the council, requesting a postponement to Friday, one of those sources told AFP. It is a “technical, not political” problem, assured this source.

Big technological breakthrough

In a recently rare wave of unity, the United States, France and the United Kingdom requested this closed session on Wednesday to discuss the recent rocket bombardment of Pyongyang, presented as hypersonic by the North Koreans.

NORTH KOREA NEWS AGENCY PHOTO, ABOUT REUTERS

The Hwasong-8 hypersonic missile during a test at Toyang-ri military base in North Korea. This photo was published by the North Korean news agency on September 29, 2021.

In 2017, on the initiative of Donald Trump’s administration, the Security Council imposed a series of severe economic sanctions on Pyongyang three times after a nuclear test and missile tests.

Since Joe Biden’s administration took office, it has returned to somewhat isolated France to be on the frontline calling for a closed-door Security Council meeting when Pyongyang conducted a missile test.

On Monday, shortly after the launch of a hypersonic missile presented by North Korea that could represent a major technological advance, North Korean Ambassador to the United Nations Kim Song affirmed as he announced North Korea’s speech to the United Nations Annual General Assembly that his country was a had a “legitimate right” to test weapons and “strengthen his defense capabilities”.