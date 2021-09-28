North Korea fired a new hypersonic missile

On Tuesday, North Korea fired an initially unknown projectile in the open sea. It is now reported to be a hypersonic missile threatened by Kim Jong Un.

Seoul (dpa) – The bullet fired Tuesday by the self-proclaimed nuclear power North Korea is, by its own statements, a newly developed hypersonic missile.

This was reported by the South Korean news agency Yonhap, citing the North Korean news agency KNCA. The North Korean Academy of Defense Sciences fired the Hwasong-8 missile from Chagang province. The new missile is of strategic importance for self-defense capabilities, he said.

More than 6000 kilometers per hour

At a party meeting in late 2019, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un threatened the world would experience a “new strategic weapon” in the near future. Hypersonic describes speeds greater than five times the speed of sound, or about 6,180 kilometers per hour.

On Tuesday, the South Korean military announced that North Korea had fired a short-range missile on the high seas. It was not known how far the missile was flying and what type of missile it was.

UN resolutions prohibit North Korea from testing ballistic missiles, which, depending on their design, can also carry a nuclear warhead. South Korea’s National Security Council has expressed regret over the new missile test in the neighboring country. North Korea had already fired two short-range missiles a good two weeks ago. South Korean President Moon Jae called the test a “provocation.”

North Korea describes itself as a nuclear power

For years, Pyongyang has promoted the development of missiles that not only strike South Korea and Japan, but can also carry nuclear warheads to the United States. The country has declared itself a nuclear power. However, in light of negotiations over its controversial nuclear program, its status is kept open. However, US negotiations with North Korea have not progressed for more than two and a half years.