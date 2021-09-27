North Korea fires “unidentified projectile”

(Seoul) North Korea fired an “unidentified projectile” into the sea off its east coast, the South Korean army announced on Tuesday, just as Pyongyang was asserting its “legitimate right” against the United Nations to test weapons.

Posted on Sep 27, 2021 at 6:49 pm

Further details have not yet been released by South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff.

At the same time, North Korean UN Ambassador Kim Song said his country had the “legitimate right” to test weapons and “strengthen its defense capabilities.”

“Nobody can deny our right to self-defense”, the North Korean diplomat insisted at the General Assembly of the United Nations and called on the USA to end its “hostile policy” towards his country.

This is the third recording from North Korea this month. The first was a long-range cruise missile and the second was a short-range ballistic missile.

This launch comes a few days after Kim Yo Jong, the influential sister of North Korean ruler Kim Jong-un, hinted at the possibility of a summit between the two Koreas while demanding that Seoul abandon its “hostile policy”.

The remarks responded to recent calls by South Korean President Moon Jae-in to officially declare an end to the 1950-1953 intra-Korean conflict, which ended in a ceasefire rather than a peace treaty and technically left both sides more than half at war a century.

The “projectile” was also fired on the day of the opening of a session of the Supreme People’s Assembly, the North Korean parliament.