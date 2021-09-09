North Korea Hosts Night Military Parade

North Korea apparently used its founding day to demonstrate its military strength with a nighttime parade.

Seoul (AP) – Self-proclaimed nuclear power North Korea has, according to media reports, staged a nighttime military parade for the first time in months.

South Korean news agency Yonhap reported, quoting state media in the neighboring country, that leader Kim Jong Un followed the parade on founding day in Pyongyang. Initially, it was not clear whether strategic weapons were presented. South Korean military circles had previously said the military show likely started shortly after midnight.

North Korea often uses important holidays to demonstrate its military strength. The country last held a night military parade in January and before that in October 2020.