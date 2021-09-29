North Korea | Kim Jong-un rejects US offer of dialogue

(Seoul) North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has rejected an offer for dialogue from the United States, calling it “a facade covering up his deception and hostile acts,” state media reported Thursday.

Posted on Sep 29, 2021 at 6:10 pm

“Since the arrival of the new US administration, the US military threat and hostile policies towards us have not changed at all, they have become more deceptive,” Kim told the People’s Supreme Assembly, according to the official daily Rodong Sinmun.