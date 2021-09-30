North Korea | Kim Jong-un’s sister gets top job

(Seoul) The sister and advisor of North Korean ruler Kim Jong-un has been appointed to the highest executive body in the country, the state news agency KCNA said on Thursday.

Posted on Sep 29, 2021 at 8:35 pm

Kim Yo Jong, a close adviser to her brother, was promoted to a member of the State Affairs Committee, with Parliament serving as the registration chamber of the executive, in a series of changes approved by the Supreme People’s Assembly.

No fewer than nine members of the commission were dismissed, including vice chairman Pak Pong Ju and diplomat Choe Son Hui, one of the few women who held high positions in the North Korean hierarchy and played a key role in negotiations with the United States .

The official Rodong Sinmun newspaper published portraits of the eight new members on Thursday. Kim Yo Jong was the only woman who stood out from the crowd because of her youth.

She was often seen around her brother, with whom she studied in Switzerland, especially at summit meetings with then-US President Donald Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

Its precise political role has long been speculated. She is sometimes given as her brother’s possible successor, which would make her the first female leader of this socially conservative country.

She had attracted attention through sullen remarks against Washington or Seoul, especially before the destruction of the liaison office established and financed by the south on the north side of the border by Pyongyang.

The significance of these remarks, however, remained uncertain, given her relatively low position as deputy head of department in the Central Committee of the Labor Party, and she herself sometimes claimed to speak on her own behalf.

The 34-year-old’s official rank has fluctuated over time, but her new post on the State Affairs Commission is by far the most senior.