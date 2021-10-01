North Korea | Missile tested hours before the Security Council meeting

(Seoul) North Korea tested a “newly developed” anti-aircraft missile on Thursday, a few hours after an emergency Security Council meeting called for by Washington, Paris and London.

Posted on Sep 30, 2021 at 5:42 pm Updated at 10:08 pm

“The People’s Republic of North Korea carried out a test shot of a newly developed anti-aircraft missile on September 30,” said the North Korean agency KCNA on Friday.

“The remarkable combat performance of” the missile “was confirmed by the introduction of new key technologies,” said the official authority.

A photo of the missile was published in the official Rodong Sinmun newspaper.

This new launch has the appearance of a provocation, as the meeting of the Security Council expected on Friday will discuss in detail the previous Pyongyang missile launch, which was presented as hypersonic by the North Koreans.

North Korea’s ruler Kim Jong-un

The emergency meeting was scheduled for Thursday but was postponed to Friday at the request of China and Russia.

In 2017, on the initiative of Donald Trump’s administration, the Security Council imposed severe economic sanctions on Pyongyang after a nuclear test and missile tests.

Since Joe Biden’s administration took office, she has returned to France somewhat isolated to demand a frontline closed session of the Security Council when Pyongyang conducted a missile test.

On Monday, shortly after the launch of the missile presented by North Korea as a hypersonic missile, the North Korean UN Ambassador Kim Song affirmed at the annual general meeting of the United Nations that his country had a “legitimate right” to test weapons and “strengthen (his) Defense Skills “.

For the head of American diplomacy Antony Blinken, however, North Korea favors “instability and insecurity”.

“Repeated Violations”

“We are concerned about these repeated violations of resolutions of the (UN) Security Council, which promote instability and insecurity,” the Secretary of State told reporters on the sidelines of the discussions in Pittsburgh.

North Korean ruler Kim Jong-un turned down the US offer for dialogue on Thursday, accusing President Joe Biden of continuing the “hostile acts” of his predecessors, which Washington immediately denied.

The United States is currently unable to confirm whether the North Korean missile is a hypersonic missile, which would be a major technological advance as hypersonic missiles can reach speeds at least five times faster than its own.

“We are in the process of evaluating and analyzing the recordings,” said the US Secretary of State, “in order to understand exactly what they did and what technology they used”.

With this new shoot on Thursday, Pyongyang is trying to bulge the upper body and “survive on the international stage,” analyzes researcher Ahn Chan-il, a former North Korean defector.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in recently reiterated his call for a formal declaration of the end of the Korean War – hostilities ended in 1953 with a simple ceasefire rather than a formal peace treaty.

With its repeated shootings, Pyongyang wants to “buy time and make the best possible use of both Seoul’s proposal to declare the end of the war and Washington’s offer to speak without preconditions,” assured Ahn Chan-il.

The Biden government has repeatedly stated that it is ready to resume talks unconditionally as North Korea calls for an end to the sweeping sanctions.