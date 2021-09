North Korea says it has tested anti-aircraft missiles

North Korea says it has tested anti-aircraft missiles

(Seoul) North Korea successfully tested a “newly developed” anti-aircraft missile on Thursday, the official news agency KCNA announced on Friday.

Posted on Sep 30, 2021 at 5:42 pm

“The RPCN carried out a test shot of a newly developed anti-aircraft missile on September 30,” said the North Korean agency KCNA in Seoul.