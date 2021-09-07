North Korea seems to be preparing for a big military parade

It was not until the beginning of the year that there was an army show in Pyongyang – new weapons were presented. Apparently there will be another parade this week.

Seoul (AP) – According to the South Korean general staff, North Korea could prepare a new military parade.

Along with the United States, South Korea is currently watching preparations in North Korea for “major events such as a military parade in connection with its internal appointments,” a staff spokesperson said. national news agency Yonhap. South Korean broadcasters have reported, citing multiple sources, that North Korea may host a military broadcast no earlier than Thursday the state’s founding day. But it is also possible that a parade on the founding day of the ruling Labor Party will take place on October 10.

Pyongyang often uses significant public holidays or commemorative days to show off its military strength. The self-proclaimed nuclear power plant last held a military parade under a night sky in January and before that in October 2020 and demonstrated ballistic missiles of various ranges. Ballistic missiles can also carry nuclear warheads, depending on their design. The country is subject to international sanctions because of its nuclear weapons program.

In early September, the North Korean news site “38 North” of the Stimson Center in the United States reported possible preparations for a military parade. According to this, troop formations were seen on satellite imagery at the Mirim training area for the parades in Pyongyang.

Negotiations over the North Korean nuclear program have not progressed since the failed summit between leader Kim Jong Un and former US President Donald Trump in Vietnam in February 2019. At a party convention earlier this year, Kim announced that his country would strengthen nuclear deterrence with new weapons, including new ICBMs.