North Korea: testing of a new hypersonic missile

Seoul (AP) – Self-proclaimed nuclear power North Korea has made great strides in the field of state-of-the-art missiles.

The Academy of Defense Sciences has successfully tested a new “strategically important” hypersonic missile, state media reported on Wednesday.

Hypersonic describes speeds greater than five times the speed of sound, or about 6,180 kilometers per hour. Weapons of this type are therefore difficult to intercept. According to the South Korean military, North Korea’s development of such missile systems is apparently still in its infancy.

According to North Korean reports, the Hwasong-8 missile was fired from China’s border Chagang province. North Korea thus confirmed Tuesday’s missile test. The new missile is very important for self-defense capabilities.

Threat of a “new strategic weapon” from 2019

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un threatened at a party meeting in late 2019 that the world would experience a “new strategic weapon” in the near future.

The South Korean military announced Tuesday that North Korea had fired a short-range missile on the high seas. It was not known how far the missile was flying and what type of missile it was. UN resolutions prohibit North Korea from testing ballistic missiles, which, depending on their design, can also carry a nuclear warhead. The country is subject to severe international sanctions because of its nuclear weapons program.

As for the speed and other characteristics of the North Korean hypersonic missile, “it appears to be at an early stage of development,” said a statement from the South Korea staff. As a result, development still requires a considerable amount of time before weapons can be configured for use. The fact that North Korea calls the missile a “strategic weapon” suggests that it should also carry nuclear warheads, expert Ankit Panda wrote on Twitter.

North Korea has indicated that further tests of the new missiles will follow. When testing for the first time, the most important technical requirements were met, including launch stability and handling. The same is true for the flight characteristics of the “separate hyper-fast planing warhead”.

South Korea’s National Security Council has expressed regret over the new missile test in the largely isolated neighboring country. North Korea had already fired two short-range missiles a good two weeks ago. South Korean President Moon Jae In called the test a “provocation” at the time.

For years, Pyongyang has promoted the development of missiles that not only strike South Korea and Japan, but can also carry nuclear warheads to the United States. The country has declared itself a nuclear power. However, in light of negotiations over its controversial nuclear program, its status is kept open. However, US negotiations with North Korea have not progressed for more than two and a half years.