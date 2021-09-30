North Korea wants to communicate with Seoul again

Seoul (dpa) – After a week of hiatus, North Korea wants to reopen communication channels to South Korea.

In a speech to parliament in Pyongyang on Wednesday, leader Kim Jong Un accused the neighboring country of being “subservient” to its ally, the United States, and of being responsible for the stalemate in inter-Korean relations. However, it is the wish of all Koreans that relations improve again. Kim has expressed the intention that the lines of communication will first be restored in early October, state-controlled media reported Thursday.

The two states reopened channels of communication between governments and the military in late July after unilaterally cutting off North Korea last year over new tensions. But after just two weeks, North Korea shut down the connection to protest the South Korea-US joint military exercises.

Initially, it was not clear whether Kim was looking for a direct route to a dialogue with Seoul with the planned restoration. More recently, Pyongyang again raised the prospect of talks with its neighbors, including a new summit, under certain conditions. The South Korean government accused Kim of taking a “confrontational stance.” This must change. “We have neither the objective nor the reason to provoke South Korea.”

North Korea, which is subject to international sanctions over its nuclear weapons program, caused unrest this month with new missile tests. On Tuesday, the country said it had tested a newly developed hypersonic missile. Hypersonic describes speeds greater than five times the speed of sound, or about 6,180 kilometers per hour. Weapons of this type are therefore difficult to intercept. South Korea had expressed regret over the new missile test.

North Korea fired two short-range missiles two weeks ago. South Korean President Moon Jae In called the test a “provocation” at the time. UN resolutions prohibit North Korea from testing ballistic missiles, which, depending on their design, can also carry a nuclear warhead.

In his speech during the two-day parliamentary session, Kim said he refused to accept the US offer to unconditionally resume talks on his country’s nuclear program. He accused President Joe Biden’s government of continuing the “hostile policies” of previous American governments. Washington’s attempted talks are “nothing more than a trick to deceive the international community and hide its hostile actions.”

Negotiations between North Korea and the United States have not progressed since the failure of the Kim summit with former US President Donald Trump in Vietnam in February 2019. Relations within Korea have also suffered from dead end.