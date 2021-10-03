North Korea wants to restore communication with the south

North Korea wants to restore communication with the south

(Seoul) North Korea will restore communications with Seoul from Monday after it was cut off in August, the official KCNA news agency said.

Posted on Oct 3, 2021 at 7:15 pm

North Korean ruler Kim Jong-un “has expressed his intention to restore the broken communication channels between North and South,” KCNA reported on Monday morning, adding that the move aims to create “lasting peace” on the Korean peninsula.

“The affected bodies have decided to restore all north-south communication channels on October 4th from 9 a.m. (midnight GMT),” said the agency.

Communications, which had been suspended and repeated for several months, resumed a few days after rockets were launched from Pyongyang, prompting an emergency UN Security Council meeting.

North Korea unilaterally cut off all official channels of military and political communication in June 2020 after denouncing the sending of anti-Pyongyang propaganda leaflets by militants stationed in the south.

A year later, on July 27, 2021, the two Koreas announced a surprising thaw in their relations to restore this cross-border communication.

The decision, published on the anniversary of the end of hostilities in the Korean War, was the first positive announcement since the 2018 summit series between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean ruler Kim Jong enabled a major diplomatic breakthrough.

The two leaders had had their first telephone conversation that day, and the two sides had announced an exchange of letters between the gentlemen since April. Kim and Moon, in which they believed restoring a phone line between them would be a first step in warming relations between the two countries, which are technically still at war.

This relaxation did not last, however, since Pyongyang, irritated by joint military exercises by the USA and South Korea, no longer responded to appeals two weeks later.

Since then, Pyongyang has reported that a long-range cruise missile has been launched, followed by a hypersonic missile and, on Friday, an anti-aircraft missile.

North Korea blew up the emergency meeting of the UN Security Council on Sunday because of the rocket fire, while Pyongyang accuses member states of playing with a “time bomb”.