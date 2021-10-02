North Korean missile tests | No agreement in the UN Security Council

(Seoul) The UN Security Council did not speak with one voice on Friday after its emergency meeting triggered by North Korea’s recent hypersonic missile fire, the day after a “new Pyongyang essay”.

“France wanted a press release, but Russia and China said this was not the right time to analyze the situation,” he said on condition of anonymity.

The meeting, which lasted just over an hour and was held behind closed doors, had been requested by the United States – a rare initiative since 2017 -, France and the United Kingdom. Their goal was to investigate the Pyongyang missile fire earlier this week, which the North Koreans portrayed as “hypersonic”. Since then, North Korea has announced that it successfully tested a “newly developed” anti-aircraft missile on Thursday.

In its draft text, Paris wants to reiterate “the concerns” of the council about North Korean activities and “demand the full application of the sanctions,” said a diplomatic source.

The majority of the council, including the United States, supported the draft statement, “but Russia and China have indicated that it is not relevant at this stage,” the same source said.

North Korea’s ruler Kim Jong-un

North Korea has long used weapons testing to heighten tensions in a carefully considered process.

“Test the temperature”

With his recent actions, Kim Jong-un is trying to “test the temperature with Washington” and his “limits” in provocation, Soo Kim of the US think tank RAND Corporation told AFP.

“He may want to see how far he can go before the Biden government falters,” she added.

In 2017, on the initiative of Donald Trump’s administration, the Security Council imposed severe economic sanctions on North Korea after a nuclear test and missile tests.

Since Joe Biden’s administration took office, she has returned to France somewhat isolated to demand a frontline closed session of the Security Council when Pyongyang conducted a missile test.

On October 27, shortly after the launch of the hypersonic missile presented by North Korea, the North Korean ambassador to the UN, Kim Song, affirmed at the annual general assembly of the United Nations that his country had a “legitimate right”. Testing and “strengthening” weapons [ses] Defense Skills “.

For the head of American diplomacy Antony Blinken, however, North Korea favors “instability and insecurity”.

“We are concerned about these repeated violations of Security Council resolutions” [de l’ONU] that promote instability and insecurity, “the Secretary of State told reporters on the sidelines of the discussions in Pittsburgh.

swagger

North Korean ruler Kim Jong-un turned down the US offer for dialogue on Thursday, accusing President Joe Biden of continuing the “hostile acts” of his predecessors, which Washington immediately denied.

With this new shoot on Thursday, Pyongyang is trying to bulge the upper body and “survive on the international stage,” analyzes researcher Ahn Chan-il, a former North Korean defector.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in recently reiterated his call for a formal declaration of the end of the Korean War – hostilities ended in 1953 with a simple ceasefire rather than a formal peace treaty.

With its repeated shootings, Pyongyang wants to “buy time and make the best possible use of both Seoul’s proposal to declare the end of the war and Washington’s offer to speak without preconditions,” assured Ahn Chan-il.

The Biden government has repeatedly stated that it is ready to resume talks unconditionally as North Korea calls for an end to the sweeping sanctions.