North of Burkina Faso | 47 dead in a jihadist attack

(Ouagadougou) An attack by suspected jihadists on a military convoy in northern Burkina Faso killed 47 people on Wednesday, including 30 civilians, 14 soldiers and three army auxiliaries, the Burkinabè government said.

“A mixed convoy of civilians, elements of the defense and security forces (FDS) and volunteers from the home defense (VDP) was 25 km away from Gorgadji (North), the target of a terrorist attack in which 30 civilians, 14 soldiers and 3 VDP were killed”, said the Burkinabe Ministry of Communications.

The municipality of Gorgadji is located in the province of Séno, in northern Burkina Faso, an area known as the three borders between Mali and Niger.

The three borders area is the region most affected by the violence. The deaths, both civilians and soldiers, run into the thousands.

The attack, which also killed 19 people, took place “while the security forces and the VDP were deployed to secure civilians on the way to Arbinda,” according to the government.

“During the reaction, the FDS and the VDP killed 58 terrorists, and many more were injured and fled,” the same source says, “the relief and field operations continue”.

This attack is the third in a series in which more than ten people were killed within two weeks each against soldiers who were engaged in the fight against jihad in the north and northwest of Burkina Faso.

On August 4, thirty people were killed in attacks by suspected jihadists in northern Burkina Faso near the border with Niger, including fifteen soldiers, eleven civilians and four army auxiliaries.

On August 9, 12 soldiers were killed and 8 wounded in an attack in northwest Burkina Faso, near the border with Mali.

Five civilian workers were killed in an attack in the north of the country on Wednesday.

Burkina Faso, a poor country in West Africa, has been hit by regular and deadly jihadist attacks since 2015, especially in the northern and eastern regions, as well as in neighboring Mali and Niger.

Often ambush attacks attributed to jihadist groups affiliated with Islamic State (IS) and al-Qaeda killed more than 1,500 people and left more than 1.3 million people out of theirs Flee home.