Northern Afghanistan | Biden administration under pressure due to stranded planes

(Washington) Joe Biden’s administration came under pressure on Monday amid the sometimes confusing information on hundreds of people, including some Americans, stranded at Mazar-i-Sharif airport in northern Afghanistan.

Posted on Sep 6, 2021 at 1:44 pm

According to Marina LeGree, founder and director of the American NGO Ascend Athletics, a total of between 600 and 1,300 people, including 19 Americans, are trying to flee with the help of her organization and other organizations.

“It’s been seven days and nothing is moving,” she told AFP, speaking of six aircraft ready for departure.

Her organization, which introduces young girls to climbing and other sporting activities, wants to evacuate a group of Afghan women between the ages of 16 and 23 with their families.

They belong to the Hazara minority who fear persecution by the Taliban.

Marina LeGree points out the responsibility of American diplomats.

The start appeared to be in full swing a few days ago, before the State Department said it could not carry out the screening of outgoing candidates due to a lack of staff on site, “which looks like an attempt to escape,” she alleges.

A State Department spokesman said he did not have “reliable information that would enable us to confirm information on” charter “flights, be it who is organizing them, the number of American citizens or members of other priority groups on board […] or where to land ”.

He said he “understands the concern” of organizations and individuals involved in evacuation attempts.

Satellite images of the airport on September 3 show six aircraft positioned, one on a runway and the other near buildings.

The US Republican opposition has taken the matter up amid the growing unpopularity of Democratic President Joe Biden for his handling of the end of the war in Afghanistan.

“Hostages”

” This […] really moves in the direction of hostage-taking, (the Taliban) will not let American citizens go until they have full recognition from the United States, “House-elected Republican Michael McCaul told Conservative Fox News.

But according to Marina LeGree of the NGO Ascend Athletics, “nobody is guarding the door” to prevent departures.

Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal expressed his impatience in a statement: “My team and I have been trying to take off these planes for days. […]. The delays are not only frustrating, they are inexcusable ”.

Eric Montalvo, a former soldier and lawyer who was also involved in the evacuation attempt from Mazar-i-Sharif, is more virulent: “The Taliban are not holding these planes hostage. The problem is the American government. The State Department just needs to make a phone call and these people can leave immediately.

The US military withdrawal was completed on August 31 after weeks of chaos in the face of the Taliban’s meteoric advance.

The United States airlifted more than 120,000 but admitted leaving behind American nationals as well as numerous vulnerable Afghan citizens, including those who worked alongside the Americans during the Twenty Years’ War.

However, Washington promised that the evacuation operations would continue without a military presence on the ground.

On Monday, the State Department announced that four US citizens had been able to leave Afghanistan by land without the Taliban stopping them. These are officially the first US-monitored departures since August 31st.