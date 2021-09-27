Northwest Nigeria | More than 40 dead in two attacks on villages, soldiers attacked

(Kano) More than 40 people have been killed since Sunday in two attacks on villages by armed men in northwestern Nigeria, where a military base was also attacked by suspected jihadists, the authorities said on Monday.

Posted on Sep 27, 2021 at 2:19 pm

Aminu ABUBAKAR, with Louise DEWAST in Abuja Agence France-Presse

“Unknown men attacked (Sunday) the village of Madamai in the Kaura district. at […] 34 residents were killed in the attack. Seven were injured, “said Samuel Aruwan, state security officer of Kaduna, in a statement on Monday.

“Soldiers were sent to the site of the attack where they came under fire before forcing the attackers to retreat after intense exchanges of fire,” added the official.

“In retaliation” for this attack, as well as another one that killed one person in Jankasa village, “eight people died, six were injured, and several houses were destroyed. […] in the village of Kacecere “by” unidentified men, “according to a new statement signed by Mr Aruwan and released early Monday evening.

It does not appear from the statement whether the retaliatory attack was carried out on Sunday or Monday.

For years there has been fierce competition for natural resources in central and northwestern Nigeria from migrant herdsmen and sedentary farmers, the latter accusing the former of looting their land with their cattle.

Exacerbated by climate change and the population explosion in the country of 200 million people, the sporadic violence has led to a serious security crisis between attacks by heavily armed bandits and endless reprisals between communities.

Criminal gangs, known locally as “bandits,” plunder villages, steal cattle, and carry out kidnappings to extort ransom.

This year, according to UNICEF, these gangs targeted schools and universities and kidnapped more than 1,400 students.

These criminal groups act a priori without ideological motivation, even if connections to jihadist groups in the northeast have been documented for several years and seem to have intensified over the course of weeks.

Attacked military base

The Nigerian military claimed on Monday that suspected fighters from the Islamic State group in West Africa (Iswap) and criminals attacked the Burkusuma camp, one of its bases in the state of Sokoto, in the far northwest of Nigeria on Sunday.

Iswap’s refuge is in northeastern Nigeria, in the midst of a jihadist uprising for twelve years, hundreds of kilometers from northwestern Nigeria, where the “bandits” operate.

“The troops successfully repelled an attack by suspected terrorists from the Islamic State group in West Africa (Iswap) and bandits,” said military spokesman Benjamin Sawyerr in a statement.

Information about this attack is slow to emerge as the Sokoto authorities cut off the telephone network in part of the territory in order to fight the bandits more effectively.

“The attackers came in large numbers over the telephone networks of the neighboring country (Niger),” said Sawyerr.

According to a local resident, Attahiru Umeh, armed men killed “17 security guards including 5 soldiers, 9 policemen and three leaders of a self-defense group”.

A member of the medical staff at a Sokoto hospital told AFP that 17 uniformed bodies were taken to the morgue in the district where the base is located.

This information has not been verified by any military or police source.

“Several ISWAP fighters were eliminated and others escaped but were injured to varying degrees. Unfortunately, a number of casualties have been recorded within our troops, ”said Sawyerr, without giving details.

This week, military sources also warned of a movement of more than 200 fighters belonging to another jihadist group residing in the northeast and headed for Kaduna state.

A military operation has been underway in the state of Zamfara, the main residence of “bandits”, since the beginning of September. Neighboring states such as Kaduna, Sokoto and Katsina are concerned about the displacement of these groups within their territory.

They have therefore put restrictions in place, including breaking phone networks to prevent armed groups from communicating with each other.

However, these restrictions also have the effect of exacerbating the economic difficulties of the population in northwestern Nigeria, who are already plagued by extreme poverty.