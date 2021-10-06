Novelty Factor Through Innovations To Help Automated Cell Imaging Systems Market Flourish

Virtual reality is amongst the revolutionary trends driving the healthcare industry. The Automated Cell Imaging Systems Market report by Persistence Market Research harps on the way virtual reality has taken the healthcare industry by storm. VR-based healthcare solutions have been captured, with insights regarding the same. Micros have been worked upon.

An automated cell imaging systems enable the imaging and evaluation of cell samples using computer-controlled automatic test equipment. The system uses pattern recognition to evaluate cell samples, to measure quantitative data from the cell image.

Automated cell imaging systems find applications in disease detection, physiological examination in diagnostic tests and others.The rising volumes of diagnostic imaging and testing owing to the rise in risk factors such as the growing incidence of infectious diseases, cancer, and others is the prime driver of the automated cell imaging systems market.

The attractive advantages of automated cell imaging systems such as reduction of uncertainty in disease characterization, ability to predict certain cancers and prognosis of diseases, suitability for networking, reduce costs and time needed for testing, and remote operation is driving large market adoption of automated cell imaging systems.

Advancements in technology such as and product development such as high-performance camera, advanced widefield microscopes, development of advanced pattern recognition algorithms, and adoption of computerized systems are driving a large adoption of the automated cell imaging systems. However, the constraints such as high cost of installation and maintenance and the large market consolidation are hampering the automated cell imaging systems market.

Automated Cell Imaging Systems Market: Segmentation

Based on application

Live Cell and In Vivo Imaging

Screening

Others

Based on features

Automated

Semi-Automated

Based on technology

Fluorescence

Luminescence

Phase Contrast

Others

Based on methodology

Time Lapse

Colocalization

Others

Based on end users

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Research

Region

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K, Spain, France, Nordic countries, BENELUX)

Eastern Europe (Russia, Poland, Rest Of Eastern Europe)

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (China, India, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, Rest Of MEA)

Based on regions, the global automated cell imaging systems market is classified into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific market excluding Japan. North America led by the U.S. is expected to account for the largest share of the global automated cell imaging systems market owing to larger procedures, developed healthcare infrastructure, and diagnostics laboratories.

The Europe automated cell imaging systems markets are expected to be led by Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, and the UK. Germany has a large medical devices industry which is a prime driver of the European automated cell imaging systems market.

The Latin America and the Middle East and Africa automated cell imaging systems market is however restrained owing to the low research expenditure. The Middle East and Africa automated cell imaging systems market are anticipated to be dominated by the Gulf nations of Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait, and Qatar owing to their disproportionate wealth as compared to the others African nations.

The Asia Pacific market is expected to expand at a furious pace owing to growing research and development expenditure and the support of the governments to biotechnology and diagnostic sector. The growing economy of China and India is expected to drive large market adoption.

Some of the major players in the global Automated Cell Imaging Systems market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Spectral Instruments Imaging, PerkinElmer, Olympus, Nikon Instruments Inc., Molecular Devices LLC, Logos Biosystems, Etaluma, Inc., BioTek Instruments and others.

