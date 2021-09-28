November 13th trial | A colossal job of investigators for extraordinary attacks

(Paris) At the November 13 trial, the testimony of those investigating these “extraordinary” attacks impressed the Special Court. Her coordinator Philippe Chadrys returns for AFP with her “colossal”, “dry” and psychologically demanding work.

Sylvie MALIGORNE Agence France-Presse

At that time head of the Anti-Terrorism Sub-Directorate (SDAT) of the criminal police, the division commissioner Chadrys was alerted shortly after the first “suicide bomber” on the edge of the Stade de France triggered his explosive belt. All of his agents returned to duty very quickly, mostly “on the initiative,” he recalls.

At around 11 p.m., while the Bataclan attack had not yet taken place, the SDAT, together with the Directorate-General for Internal Security (DGSI) and the Paris Criminal Police, was appointed to coordinate the investigation.

“There has never been an attack of this magnitude in France,” added the Commissioner. “We have to organize ourselves. There is great confusion. We then do not know how many crime scenes we will have to deal with ”.

He already knows that the workload will be “disproportionate”.

The numbers are staggering: 5,338 minutes during the 11-day open-level investigation. The 542 volumes of the final dossier include 46,919 exhibits, 4,000 seals, 300 requests for legal assistance in the case of telephone tapping. Thirteen countries were contacted. 17,897 calls received to 197, the number for attacks …

“Emotional charge”

“You think ‘terro’, you live ‘terro’, you no longer have a private life. The family is being put on hold, ”Philippe Chadrys continues, insisting on“ the investment requested by the investigators ”which“ far exceeds what we can reasonably ask of them ”.

Admittedly, the Commissioner nuances, the SDAT people bathe in it. In the event of an unexpected departure in France or abroad, they always have a suitcase ready in their office.

He, who was at SDAT for seven years – two as deputy from 2010 to 2012, five as head from 2014 to 2019 – does not hide his connection to this “exciting” work that is being done “in the shadows” because “the judicial investigation “Is something dry”.

After the attacks of November 13, 2015, the pressure was all the greater when the attackers were still in the country: “We cannot afford to overlook the clues”.

Aware that “managing a witness is extremely important,” Chadrys requests that all calls to 197 be handled by criminal investigators. You will be fifty and take turns 24 hours a day.

Facts will prove her right when “Sonia” (assumed name) calls at 2:56 p.m. 197 “on November 16 to say she is housing a girl whose cousin is none other than Abdelhamid Abaaoud, then known in Syria (see find) and that it was hidden in a bush in Aubervilliers.

Came from a bush

The investigators called her over very quickly to hear her “in the evening”. “We say to ourselves, ‘Isn’t that a trap? ”

Monitoring is in place. “When Abaaoud came out of the bush at 8:15 pm on November 17th and appeared on the screen of the surveillance camera we had installed, we all knew that this was a key moment that should not be missed.”

Then it was decided to follow him to an apartment in Saint-Denis.

A meeting with the raid takes place at 2 a.m. “We didn’t have much to give them. Not the layout of the apartment. Only that there were at least three people (Abaaoud, his cousin Hasna and another man with probably an explosives belt) and that it was on the third floor ”.

On November 18, Abdelhamid Abaaoud, the head of operations at the November 13 command, and his accomplices Chakib Akrouh and Hasna Aït Boulahcen died during the attack on the attack.

Philippe Chadrys insists on “the extremely important mental and emotional burden” borne by the investigators who “systematically” saw “a psychologist”. “The tiredness was real, the pace hellish”.

From 2015 to 2019 the SDAT was seized by “54 attacks or attempted attacks (34 in France, 20 abroad)”.

“More than 250 people were killed in France during this period,” the commissioner says. “For three to four years we had a hundred cases a year”.