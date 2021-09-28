November 13th trial | Six years after the attacks, gendarmes were traumatized

(Paris) “A shock wave that goes through us. At the trial of the November 13, 2015 attacks in France, gendarmes on Tuesday reported the continuing trauma of the suicide bomber explosion on the first day of the victims’ testimony.

Posted on Sep 28, 2021 at 3:48 pm

Marie DHUMIÈRES and Anne-Sophie LASSERRE Agence France-Presse

These attacks, the bloodiest of all time in France, left 130 dead and more than 350 injured in the suburbs in Paris and Saint-Denis.

Three suicide bombers

The court, which has been on trial since September 8 and has been hearing twenty defendants for about nine months, including the only surviving member of the Salah Abdeslam detachment, will begin hearing the victims of the Stade de France, near which there are three suicide bombers, on Tuesday were ignited.

A friendly match between France and Germany was held in the stadium that evening, and gendarmes ensured security.

“Gendarmes, police officers, firefighters, we’re all trained,” but “we’re not trained to see a suicide bomber,” explains Philippe, retired gendarmerie major at the bar (the gendarmes who testified asked their Names not not revealed).

“For everyone who was there, there is a before and an after,” he confides in a trembling voice.

Three explosions sounded around the stadium between 9:16 p.m. and 9:53 p.m.

“A violent explosion cuts me off,” recalls the squadron leader named Jonathan and explains that he then “saw the face of Mr. Manuel Dias, his eyes open, his hands on the ground, kneeling. The 63-year-old bus driver who was just Had dropped spectators, had died in the stadium attacks, the first ever jihadist suicide bombings in France.

At 9:20 pm, when the second suicide bomber activated his belt, “I’m afraid I’m going to die any minute, I’m afraid it’ll explode somewhere,” said Jonathan, who was accompanied by 12 members of the guard. Republicans, on horseback.

“Death and Despair”

One image remains, he says: the “wall of the Stade de France”, from which the applause resounds, “screams of joy”, “incompatible with death and devastation around”.

What is going through me is a shock wave. I returned home with bits of meat in my hair.

A cop named Gregory

His voice fills with tears when the chairman asks how he is.

“A human trunk cut in half”

Pierre, who has withdrawn from the gendarmerie and is still “traumatized”, “is holding (him) to the explosion, the noise and the smell”. And the “shock” of seeing “a human trunk cut in two”.

Manuel Dias’ daughter Sophie testifies again at the end of the day. The 39-year-old conjures her “obstacle path” to the recognition of her loss and her “loneliness” in view of the “constant lack of empathy” of the institutions.

Marylin, who does not want to give his surname, emphasizes that the victims of the Stade de France are “the most forgotten of the attacks”. From these seizures, she retained the nut that was taken from her right cheek – she brought her to the hearing – and a “fear of everything”.

The special court is supposed to hear almost 350 survivors and their families for five weeks.

The president of the Association of Victims Life for Paris, Arthur Dénouveaux, survivor of the Bataclan, stressed that “the preparatory work” […] was telling them, “What interests you is saying what you went through without worrying about others”. So it will make sense ”.

The lawyers also helped the victims prepare. Me Gérard Chemla therefore declares that she worked with them on “the main barriers to expression” such as “guilt of the survivors” and “fear of collapse”, stressing that “crying in public is not an end.”