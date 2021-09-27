November 13th trial | So that the victims can put the horror into words

(Paris) The attempt to describe the horror with personal words and to tell of their shattered lives: According to the investigators, it is now up to the victims to come to the trial of the attacks of November 13 for five weeks from Tuesday and testify.

Marie DHUMIERES Agence France-Presse

“I want to present myself. It’s part of my reconstruction work, ”says 31-year-old Marko. “I want to face these people and let them see who the victims are. What could have happened for us and for those who are no longer there ”.

On November 13, 2015, he was sitting with a group of friends in the La Bellequipe bar. One of them, Victor, was among 39 people killed on Parisian terraces.

Like Marko, there will be about 300 – survivors of the attacks, 130 dead and close to the victims – to take the helm of the huge courtroom built specifically for the trial.

The president of the special jury that hears 20 defendants wants to hear about 15 of them every day. First those who were around the Stade de France, then those on the terraces and finally those of the Bataclan, for almost four weeks.

The exercise promises to be difficult: alone at the desk opposite the judges, in front of the rows of public benches. The hall has 550 seats.

“I’m totally scared,” smiles Edith Seurat, 43 years old. At first she didn’t want to tell what she had experienced in the Bataclan. “It’s been said a thousand times […] I said to myself that I would talk more about the consequences, the reconstruction, or rather the non-reconstruction.

“Brake expression”

And then she came to the courthouse – it was the first time she had attended a trial – discovered the solemnity of the hearing, heard the reports of the investigators, “everyone else”. “Maybe I underestimated the importance of a testimony, and maybe I’ll focus more on what I could see, hear.”

Me Gérard Chemla represents 130 victims, about fifteen of whom decided to testify.

He worked with them on the “main obstacles to expression”: the “guilt for survival”, the fear of “having nothing specific to say”, “being commonplace” and finally the “fear of crack”, he lists.

“Having emotions that get out of hand sometimes, crying in public, that’s not a mistake,” Me Chemla told her clients.

“You are free to say what you want and everyone will take the time they need,” her family, Me Héléna Christidis, reminded her. Sometimes “it gets complicated to start, it takes a minute, more … and some can turn around at the last moment”.

His customers will come and tell the relatives of the deceased victims “the facts”, “the consequences” and “a life without”. “There is a desire to pay tribute, to bring it back to life, the time of trial”.

Across from Abdeslam

One question often arises: “Can I turn to the defendant?”

The rule is that we turn to the court and Me Chemla drew the room for his clients: the desk is more advanced than the box – so you have to turn around to see it.

Everyone thinks of the main defendant, the only surviving member of the commando, whom many civil parties prefer not to name: Salah Abdeslam, who has not hesitated to speak since the debates began.

Last week he told the court that the attacks were “inevitable” but called for a “dialogue” to avoid others.

Marko was beside himself in the room. “I got up and started insulting him. An injured friend calmed me down, but I stayed awake from start to finish staring at him ”.

Respond to Salah Abdeslam, send him “my anger, my guilt,” as Marie, 37, a Bataclan survivor says, or “be afraid” as some of Me Chemla’s clients are afraid of being recognized.

For her part, Édith Seurat is “very disinterested” in the accused. She has more pressure on “parents, those who have lost their spouses, those who are out of the courtroom” trying to reconstruct a story of a place where they have not been “. “I want to take care of them”.