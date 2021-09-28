November 13th trial | The first victims of the bar attacks

(Paris) “A big shock”: The first victims of the attacks of November 13th began to testify in the special court in Paris on Tuesday and told of their trauma six years after that night of horror.

Posted on Sep 28, 2021 at 8:58 am

At around 1:45 p.m., the court began hearing testimony from the victims of the Stade de France, near which three suicide bombers blew themselves up and killed one on the evening of November 13, 2015.

“A suicide bomber blew himself up in front of our eyes. I keep the explosion, the noise and the smell inside me. […] I was shocked by this human torso cut in two, these pieces of meat everywhere, ”said a shivering behind the wheel, a retired policeman, Pierre, still“ traumatized ”.

On the night of the attacks, he and other members of the Republican Guard patrolled the stadium where a friendly match was being played.

In “33 years of career”, Philippe, major in the retired gendarmerie, assured that he had never experienced such a “shock”.

“Gendarmes, police, fire brigade, we are all trained. […] When we are called for an intervention, we prepare for the journey. We are not trained to see a suicide bomber, ”said the former gendarme.

“About 350” civil parties – survivors of the attacks and relatives of the victims – asked to testify, reminded President Jean-Louis Périès before the five-week hearings began.

“I want us to avoid repetitions at the bar as much as possible,” said the magistrate.

“The double effort is to know what we want to say and not to agree too much in the eyes of others with what they consider important,” said Arthur Dénouveaux, Bataclan survivor and president of the association, before the hearing of the victims began Life for Paris.

“The preparatory work with the victims was telling them, ‘What interests you is saying what you have experienced without caring about others.’ So it will make sense, ”he added.

The November 13, 2015 attacks, the bloodiest of all time in France, left 130 dead and more than 350 injured in Paris and Saint-Denis.

In total, more than 2,200 people became civil parties in this trial, in which twenty accused have been convicted since September 8 and for around nine months, including the only surviving member of the Salah Abdeslam commando.