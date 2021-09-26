“NSU 2.0” Threat Mail Case – Charges Against Former Police Officers

Is there an ex-cop behind the menacing far-right “NSU 2.0” series? The Frankfurt prosecution has not yet completed the investigation – but there is already an indictment.

Landshut / Munich (dpa / lby) – A former police officer suspected in the threatening series “NSU 2.0” has been charged with illegal possession of weapons.

The Landshut district court will rule “in the near future” on the admission of the indictment, a court spokesperson said at the request of the German news agency. It is still not known when the procedure will start there.

The Bavarian Central Office for Combating Extremism and Terrorism (ZET) of the Munich Prosecutor’s Office has charged the man with possession of a so-called forearm repeater and two self-loading semi-automatic pistols and ammunition without authorization.

By the summer of 2020, allegations against the then 63-year-old former Landshut official and his wife had become known that they had written far-right threatening letters with the sender “NSU 2.0”.

Claims dismissed

The couple are suspected of having sent several letters with insulting, inciting and threatening content to members of the Bundestag and various other recipients. The ex-policeman rejected the allegations according to previous information from the Frankfurt prosecutor’s office. He and his wife were briefly arrested.

The “NSU 2.0” threat letters were sent to politicians and a lawyer in Frankfurt, among others. In several cases, the letters were presumably preceded by unlawful investigations into personal data on the computers of the Hessian police.

The charges for illegal possession of weapons, which may soon be negotiated in Landshut, have been separated. The main investigations into the alleged threats are still being carried out by the Frankfurt prosecutor and, according to a spokeswoman, have not yet been completed. Investigators, however, speculate that the couple played a secondary role in the threatening series’ affair and spoke of “free riders”.