Nuclear deal with Iran | Russia urges US to “be more active”

(United Nations) The United States should “be more active and clarify all issues related to” a revision of the nuclear deal with Iran, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Saturday.

During a press conference at the United Nations on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, the Minister hoped that negotiations in Vienna between Iran, Russia, China, France, the United Kingdom and Germany, with the United States in the background, ” as soon as possible “, as Tehran wished.

