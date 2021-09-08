Nuclear deal with Iran | USA “close” to continue, Blinken warns

(Ramstein) The United States is “close” to abandoning efforts to revive the Iranian nuclear deal amid deadlocked negotiations with Tehran and Iran’s lack of cooperation, the Iranian state secretary warned on Wednesday.

“I will not give a date, but we are approaching the moment when a strict return to compliance with the JCPOA (the Iranian nuclear agreement) will not reproduce the benefits of this agreement,” said Antony Blinken in a statement at the American base in Ramstein ( Germany).

There comes a time when it will be very difficult to find them […] all the benefits of the contract by resorting to strict compliance. Because the more time goes by, the more progress Iran is making in its nuclear program, especially through the use of modern centrifuges, through the enrichment of more material.

Secretary of State Anthony Blinken

The head of German diplomacy, Heiko Maas, said for his part that he had called his new counterpart in Tehran to urge him “to return to the negotiating table more quickly”.

Iran denounced by IAEA

On Tuesday, the International Atomic Energy Agency denounced Iran’s lack of cooperation, which, according to the organization, is seriously undermining its mission to monitor Tehran’s nuclear program, amid deadlocked negotiations to rescue the Vienna International Agreement in 2015.

In response, Iranian President Ebrahim Raïssi said on Wednesday that his country was showing “transparency” in its nuclear activities.

The 2015 accord offered Iran relief from Western and UN sanctions in exchange for tight scrutiny of its UN-monitored nuclear program. In retaliation for the US withdrawal three years ago and the imposition of severe sanctions, Iran has abandoned most of its commitments.

However, President Joe Biden, Donald Trump’s successor, said he wanted to bring Washington back into the deal.