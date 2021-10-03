Nuclear | Tehran urges Washington to release $ 10 billion

(Tehran) Iran is asking the US $ 10 billion to gauge its “real intentions” to resume negotiations on Iranian nuclear power, which have stalled since June, the Iranian foreign minister said.

Posted on Oct 3, 2021 at 10:41 am

When Americans “have real intentions” [de sauver l’accord]that they release some of our assets, for example 10 billion dollars that are frozen in foreign banks, and return them to Iran, ”said Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in an interview on state television on Saturday evening.

The statement comes after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Thursday that the time for Tehran’s return to the nuclear deal is running out, leaving responsibility for action against the Iranians.

Talks between Tehran and the parties to the international nuclear deal with Iran have stalled since June in order to revive this pact, which was torpedoed in 2018 by the unilateral decision of the United States to withdraw from it.

This agreement, signed in Vienna in 2015, offered Tehran a relaxation of Western and UN sanctions in return for its commitment to never acquire nuclear weapons and a drastic reduction in its nuclear program, which is under strict United Nations control.

But after the US withdrew and sanctions reintroduced, Iran gradually abandoned most of its commitments.

On Thursday, Blinken said the US had been “in very good faith for many months” during the talks in Austria, in which it was indirectly involved.

“But the Americans are not ready to unlock [les avoirs gelés]so that we can ensure that they have taken the interests of the Iranian people into account, ”replied the head of Iranian diplomacy.