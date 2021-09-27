Nurses who are required to provide a vaccination certificate

It is a decision by the National Director of Hospital Medicine (Dnmh) Ange Dossou. Now caregivers are required to present a vaccination record before entering a hospital. The aim of this measure is to reduce contamination within the hospital, according to the Dnmh note. This calls on hospital directors to take the necessary steps to implement this decision immediately.

“The supervisory teams are deployed on site to check compliance with this requirement,” warns the authority. It must be said that since the holidays returned, the government has taken a number of measures to force citizens to vaccinate and impose other professions such as health workers.

A total of 154 dead

As of September 2021, Benin has 23,255 confirmed cases of Covid-19. 20,930 people are declared cured out of a total of 154 deaths. The country continues its efforts in the fight against Covid-19. In the past few weeks he has received multiple doses of vaccine from multiple laboratories around the world, always with the aim of immunizing his population.