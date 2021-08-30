Nursing Homes and Long-Term Care Facilities Market 2021 Global Industry Analysis, Emerging Trends, Product Value, Growth, Demand, Gross Margin, Revenue And Forecast To 2027

DBMR has published a market research report on the Nursing Homes and Long-Term Care Facilities market considering the changes in the market dynamics owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The report covers a detailed overview of the historic events and the latest developments that have shaped the market forecast till 2027. A systematic investment analysis has been performed which forecasts impending opportunities for the market players. The statistical and numerical data that has been taken in the report is represented with the tables, graphs and charts which eases the understanding of facts and figures. A competent data and brilliant forecasting techniques used in this report are synonymous with accurateness and correctness. This industry document is a meticulous analysis of existing scenario of the market, which covers several market dynamics. The market study of Nursing homes & long-term care facilities market report takes into consideration a market attractiveness analysis, where each segment is benchmarked based on its market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

Nursing homes & long-term care facilities market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to grow at a CAGR of 6.80% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Rising venture capital investments drives the nursing homes & long-term care facilities.

The Major Key Players in the Market:

Allscripts

LTCG

Cerner Corporation

Intellitec Solutions

Sunrise Senior Living

Atria Senior Living, Inc

ADL Data Systems, Inc

CVS Health

Omnicell, Inc

Netsmart Technologies, Inc

ResMed, McKesson Corporation

Nursing Homes and Long-Term Care Facilities Market Segmentation:

By Product (EHR, eMAR, Payroll Management)

By Mode of Delivery (Web-Based, On-Premises, Cloud-Based)

Significant Highlights of the Report:

A detailed look at the Industry

Changing business trends in the global Drugs for Nursing Homes and Long-Term Care Facilities market

A concurrent evaluation of multiple parameters is necessary in diagnosing the occurrence of Nursing Homes and Long-Term Care Facilities Market.

Detailed market bifurcation analysis at different level such as type, application, end-user, regions/countries

Historical and forecast size of the market in terms of revenue (USD Million)

It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future

Competitive landscape and player positioning analysis for the market

Nursing Homes and Long-Term Care Facilities Market Country Level Analysis

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

