NVH Materials market application, trends, growth, opportunities and worldwide forecast to 2027

Noise, Vibration, and Harness (NVH) materials are specifically used to reduce noise and vibration of vehicles. NVH materials are used within the interiors of the vehicle to reduce noise and vibrations experienced due to occupants in the cabin, while it is also use on the exterior to reduce the noise and vibrations by the vehicle. The key sources of noise from a vehicle include engine, driveline, tires, brakes, and wind.

Vibrations are usually experienced at the steering vehicle, seats, armrests, pedals, floor, and doors. NVH materials are acoustic devices which are generally classified as sound absorbing materials, sound barrier materials, and sound damping materials. Sound absorbing materials are porous polyurethane foam and their sound attenuating properties are determined by the normal specific sound absorbing coefficient. The sound barrier materials are non-porous and heavy, and usually used to barrier the transition. The sound damping materials are used to dampen the structural vibrations at the resonance structure to which these materials are attached. These materials are converted into products and then applied throughout the vehicle body.

Top Key Players in NVH Materials market: BASF SE, The DOW Chemical Company, Exxonmobil Corporation, 3M Company, Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Sumitomo Riko Company Limited, Covestro AG, Celanese Corporation, Huntsman Corporation, Lanxess AG, and Borgers AG.

Regional Analysis:

Besides segmental breakdown, the report is highly structured into region wise study. The regional analysis comprehensively done by the researchers highlights key regions and their dominating countries accounting for substantial revenue share in the NVH Materials market. The study helps understanding how the market will fare in the respective region, while also mentioning the emerging regions growing with a significant CAGR. The following are the regions covered in this report.

North America [U.S., Canada, Mexico]

[U.S., Canada, Mexico] Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Rest of Europe]

[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Rest of Europe] Asia-Pacific [China, India, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific]

[China, India, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific] South America [Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America]

[Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America] Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa]

Rapidly increasing population, fast growing urbanization, and increasing demand for cars are the major drivers for the NVH materials market. According to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers, the global automotive production in 2016 accounted for 94.9 million units of which about 75% share was contributed by cars. Moreover, there are increasing warranty claims imposed by regulatory authorities in the interest of the customers against the noise, vibration, and harness. This has led the automotive manufacturers to aggressively invest in research and development to develop and incorporate NVH materials in the automotive environment. The consumers are focusing on the vehicle performance in terms of speed, horsepower, fuel economy, comfort, and NVH characteristics which affect their buying decision.

Emerging economies such as China and India are experiencing immense growth in the automobile sector due to rapidly increasing population and rising living standards in these countries. Moreover, abundant availability of raw materials and cheap labor in these countries have led to the key global manufacturers to set up their operation units and cater to the increasing demand for automobile in these countries. This scenario has fueled the growth of the NVH materials in the Asia-Pacific region as compared to North America and Europe.

