o-Dichlorobenzene (1,2-Dichlorobenzene, o-DCB, CAS 95-50-1) Market Size, Share Analysis, Key Companies, and Forecast To 2026

“The ‘Global o-Dichlorobenzene (1,2-Dichlorobenzene, o-DCB, CAS 95-50-1) Market Outlook 2019-2024′ offers detailed coverage of o-dichlorobenzene industry and presents main market trends. The market research gives historical and forecast market size, demand, end-use details, price trends, and company shares of the leading o-dichlorobenzene producers to provide exhaustive coverage of the market for o-dichlorobenzene. The report segments the market and forecasts its size, by volume and value, on the basis of application, by products, and by geography.

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from key industry participants. The global o-dichlorobenzene market has been segmented into five major regions, namely, North America (U.S., Canada, and others), Europe (U.K., France, Germany, Russia, and others), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, and others), South America (Brazil, Argentina, and others), and Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and others). Furthermore, the report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key Regions
– North America
– Europe
– Asia Pacific
– Middle East & Africa
– South America

Key Vendors
– Aarti Industries Limited (AIL)
– ChemieOrganic Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.
– Chirag Organic Pvt Ltd.
– Jiangsu Huaijiang Technology Co., Ltd.
– Kureha Corporation
– Lanxess AG
– Shandong Aoyou Biological Technology Co., Ltd.
– Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical Group Co., Ltd.
request free sample to get a complete list of companies

Key Questions Answered in This Report
– Analysis of the o-dichlorobenzene market including revenues, future growth, market outlook
– Historical data and forecast
– Regional analysis including growth estimates
– Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates.
– Profiles on o-dichlorobenzene vendors including products, sales/revenues, SWOT, and market position, recent developments.
– Market structure, market drivers and restraints.”

