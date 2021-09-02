Obligation to provide information on the vaccination status of planned daycares and homes

Have you just been vaccinated for work? The union and the SPD negotiated for hours. There should be no general obligation to provide information on vaccinations. But workers in daycares, schools and homes must put their cards on the table.

Berlin (dpa) – Employers should in the future be able to ask employees of day care centers, schools and nursing homes for information about a corona vaccination or recovered Covid disease.

After hours of deliberations within the government coalition between the Union and the SPD, such was the state of the negotiations Thursday evening, as the German press agency learned from the circles of the coalition.

“The employer may (…) request information from the employee or the production of proof of the existence of vaccine protection or of the existence of natural immunity to the disease. coronavirus-2019 (COVID19) “, specifies the corresponding draft amendment of the parliamentary groups of the CDU / CSU and the SPD, which is available to the German press agency. Particularly in daycares, schools and homes, “in the interest of protection against infection”, it may be necessary to use employees “differently or to refrain from employing unvaccinated persons ( in some areas) “with regard to their corona vaccination and serological status. , which provides information on antibodies.

The possibility is only to apply during the established epidemic situation of national scope, which the Bundestag extended for another three months last week. This means that the more ambitious plan under discussion that employers should generally be able to query the immunization status of their employees seems to be irrelevant. Business Insider previously reported that there should not be a general right to information for all businesses.

The reason for the project in the application is that “particularly vulnerable groups of people are taken care of or accommodated in the establishments concerned, or that many people are exposed to a risk of infection due to their proximity”. Employers could use the information to organize work in such a way that “the appropriate use of personnel is possible and, if necessary, appropriate hygiene measures can be taken”. The data should be collected directly from the employee. “The voluntary nature of the decision to request vaccine protection is not affected,” says the project.

Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) fueled the debate over the requirement to disclose corona vaccination status for employees on Monday on an ARD talk show. Spahn had said there was a tendency that employers should be able to ask for it for at least the next few months. Spahn had once again rejected compulsory vaccination for certain professional groups such as nurses.

The employers’ association BDA had asked the Bundestag to create the database of compulsory information on vaccination in the company. The unions had opposed a corresponding disclosure requirement. The new regulations are due to be decided on Tuesday in the Bundestag.