Ocular Surgery Market 2021 : Take Advantage and Grow – Read These Few Tips

Ocular surgery, also called ocular surgery, is typically surgery done on the attention itself or its posterior parts, usually by an ophthalmologist. the attention is such a fragile organ, and wishes extreme care prior, during, and immediately after surgery to avoid or minimize further damage to the eyesight. Ocular Surgery is one among those procedures that each doctor must know something about because it affects the vision of patients.

Increasing cases of glaucoma and cataract are expected to drive growth of the worldwide ocular surgery market. consistent with the BrightFocus Foundation, in 2020, around 80 million people across the world had glaucoma, which is predicted to extend to 111 million by 2040. consistent with the source, over 3 million people within the U.S. suffer from glaucoma per annum . Furthermore, consistent with Prevent Blindness America, a non-profit organization, cataract affects over 24.4 million people within the U.S. aged 40 years and above, or about one in every six people during this age range. Ocular surgery is usually done to treat a spread of eye conditions like glaucoma, cataracts, and retinal tears. Hence, such factors are expected to drive growth of the worldwide ocular surgery market. Furthermore, advancements in ocular surgery and new product launches are expected to propel the worldwide ocular surgery market growth within the near future.

However, low awareness regarding the advantages of ocular surgery in emerging economies and therefore the high cost related to this surgery is predicted to hamper the worldwide ocular surgery market growth within the near future. Among regions, North America is predicted to witness significant growth within the global ocular surgery market. this is often due to increasing prevalence of eye disorders within the region. consistent with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), around 12 million people aged 40 years and above within the U.S. suffer from vision impairment per annum , of which around 1 million are blind. Moreover, Europe is predicted to register a strong rate of growth , due to increasing rate of cataract surgery within the region.

Major companies involved within the global ocular surgery market are Johnson & Johnson Vision Care Inc., Lumenis, Alcon, Dutch Ophthalmic research facility (International) B.V. (DORC), Carl Zeiss, Topcon Medical Systems, Meditec Medical, Ellex Medical Lasers, and Bausch & Lomb.

For instance, in September 2020, Johnson & Johnson Vision Care launched TECNIS Synergy Toric II, a continuous-range-of-vision lens (IOL) with tremendous rotational stability.

