Off-The-Road Tire Market 2021 | Global Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, Growth and Forecast 2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Off-The-Road Tire Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026, the global off-the-road tire market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Off-the-road (OTR) tires are deep-treaded tires that provide firm grip over unlevelled surfaces, including rock, mud, loose dirt, or gravel. Few off-the-road vehicles include cranes, wheel loaders, telescopic handlers, tractors, all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), military trucks, and specialized purpose vehicles. OTR tires in vehicles offer high heat and rolling resistance, improved durability, enhanced vehicular performance, optimum stability, easy mobility, and lesser contact patch area. As a result, these tires are widely used across various sectors, including construction, mining, recreation, and agriculture.

Market Trends

The expanding construction industry, along with the growing infrastructural development, including the construction of bridges, highways, dams, power supply grids, etc., is fostering the demand for OTR vehicles. Moreover, the market is also catalyzed by the growing application of automated machinery in various industrial processes. The increasing trend of farm mechanization and elevating demand for off-the-road tractors in the agriculture sector is also driving the OTR tire market. These tires are also being used widely in dirt bikes and quads for recreational purposes. Furthermore, several advancements have led to the integration of various sensor-based technologies with OTR tires for monitoring tire pressure and temperature, along with addressing potential hazards by providing real-time data analysis.

Breakup by Vehicle Type:

Mining Vehicles

Construction & Industrial Vehicles

Agricultural Vehicles

Others

Breakup by Tire Type:

Radial Tire

Bias Tire

Breakup by End-Use:

OEM

Replacement

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Online

Offline

Breakup by Rim Size:

Below 29 inches

29-45 inches

Above 45 inches

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

