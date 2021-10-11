Offbeat Thought-Process To Turn The Tide In Favor Of Polyhedral Oligomeric Silsesquioxane Market

Polyhedral oligomeric silsesquioxane, also known as POSS, is used for the improvement/enhancement of products, which gives manufacturers the liberty to develop custom products. Because of its chemical nature, POSS technology can be tailored to meet resin and consumer compatibility needs. The polyhedral oligomeric silsesquixane market is still in an initial phase of growth. Research is ongoing on POSS compounds in order to reduce its cost and commercialize it on a large scale. As such, it is estimated that, the POSS market will witness significant growth in the near future.

The global polyhedral oligomeric silsesquioxane market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 4% by value during the forecast period of 2020–2030.

Company Profiles:

Hybrid Plastics Inc.

Sigma-Aldrich (Merck KGaA)

Reade International Corp

Nanoshel LLC

CONSTRUE CHEMICAL Co., LTD

Alfa Chemistry

Novachemistry

Key Takeaways from Polyhedral Oligomeric Silsesquioxane Market Study

Hybrid Plastics Inc. is an innovator and the only manufacturer of POSS, and owns/controls the basic composition of matter and synthesis patents covering POSS compounds.

Polymer and plastics is one the prominent applications of POSS, and is gaining traction in the global polyhedral oligomeric silsesquioxane market. Manufacturers use POSS segments in plastics, which results in enhancement of the physical properties of the compositions.

North America is a dominant region in terms of consumption of POSS. It holds around three-fifth of the global POSS market share. The U.S. is the prominent country in this regional POSS market, and is estimated to dominate the market throughout the forecast period.

With increasing research & development capabilities, Hybrid Plastics Inc. has continued upgrading its labs, ensuring that its clients have access to world-class research and development capabilities. In multiple universities and organizations, POSS is being studied for product development.

POSS implementation into defense and air force systems is increasing. The military is showing high interest in developing products with POSS.

With the COVID-19 outbreak impacting a number of end-use industries, and the polyhedral oligomeric silsesquioxane being in its initial phase, expansion prospects are being dented.

“The POSS family of molecules has been the focus of a great deal of research. Several niche applications of POSS exist already, and it can be expected that, new applications will gradually be found over the coming years. As such, the adoption of POSS will increase at a significant rate among end users in the future,” says a PMR analyst.

POSS Market Landscape

As already mentioned, Hybrid Plastic Inc. is the sole manufacturer and a prominent supplier of polyhedral oligomeric silsesquioxane. The company owns or controls the basic composition of matter and synthesis patents covering POSS compounds. Moreover, it also hold numerous application patents for specific uses of POSS. Due to this wide patent coverage, the company is the only source of POSS for commercial use. This extensive intellectual property (IP) portfolio allows the company to support its customers commercializing POSS in their products. However, there are several prominent suppliers in the polyhedral oligomeric silsesquioxane market, such as Sigma-Aldrich (Merk KGaA), Reade International Corp, Grafen Co., Nanoshel LLC, CONSTRUE CHEMICAL Co., LTD, and others.

What Does the Future Hold?

Commercial applications have increased steadily over the years, and we are seeing new applications all the time. Applications are in diverse areas, including packaging, dental, aerospace, electronics, and adhesives. One or two very niche applications exist already, there is high probability that new applications will gradually be discovered over the decades ahead.

Want to Know More?

Persistence Market Research has published a market research report on the polyhedral oligomeric silsesquioxane market, which contains global industry analysis of 2015–2019 and opportunity assessment for 2020–2030. The report provides insightful analysis of the POSS market through five different segments – type, form, function, application, and region. The polyhedral oligomeric silsesquioxane market report also provides supply and demand trends and a comprehensive list of suppliers and distributors in the market, along with a detailed overview of the parent market.

