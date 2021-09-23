Offsite Medical Case Management Market By Product, Application, Regions And Business Outlook Forecast To 2026

Global Offsite Medical Case Management Market was valued US$ 4.2 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 5.8 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.12 % during a forecast period.



In offsite medical case management, medical care manager helps patient through mail either telephone. Medical care manager provides a daily update to the patient about their treatment on phone as well as through website of medical care management companies. Offsite medical care management supports for faster service to the patient and it is also cost effective than onsite medical case management service.



The change in the daily routine of people has responsible for the increase in chronic disorder & injuries growing in the elderly population, and a rise in health care expenses are driving the growth of the market. Rapid innovation in technology and favorable reimbursement policies are also boosting the global offsite medical case management market growth. However, lack of alertness of people about the availability of such service especially in low economic countries will restrain the progress of offsite medical case management market a little.

The telephonic case management service segment is expected to lead the market during the forecast period owing to it provides quick service. Telephonic case management service exactly identifies the appropriate medical mediation, manages cost & effective treatment is also drive the growth of the telephonic case management service segment



The long-term care centers segment is expected to lead the global market during the forecast period, they are equipped with the latest technologies for providing a fast & exact diagnosis.



North America is expected to lead the global market in terms of revenue during the forecast period, followed by the Asia Pacific owing to the rapid technological advancement and increasing occurrence of cancer & cardiac diseases in the region. Growth in government support & increase alertness regarding offsite medical case management is estimated to drive the growth of the Asia Pacific region during the forecast period.



Key player operating in global offsite medical case management market are GENEX Services, Europ Assistance, Medical Case Management Group, EK Health Services, EagleOne Case Management Solutions, Axiom Medical Consulting, Healthcare Solutions, Managed Medical Review Organization Inc., NaphCare, Inc., and Optum.



The Scope of Global Offsite Medical Case Management Market:



Global Offsite Medical Case Management Market, by Product Type:



Web-based Case Management Service



Telephonic Case Management Service

Global Offsite Medical Case Management Market, by Application:



Specialty Clinics



Home Care Settings



Long-term Care Centers



Other application



Global Offsite Medical Case Management Market, by Region:



North America



Europe



Asia Pacific



South America



Middle East & Africa

