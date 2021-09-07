Oil Storage Market Procurement Intelligence Report with COVID-19 Impact Analysis | Global Market Forecasts, Analysis 2021-2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Oil Storage Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global oil storage market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Oil storage refers to the process of storing processed oil in tanks and terminals. Refineries use special oil storage of different types and sizes to store oils and fluids, including gasoline, LPG, crude oil, aviation fuel, petrol, diesel and naphtha, that are corrosive, toxic and flammable in nature. Oil storage tanks are manufactured from stainless steel, carbon steel, plastic, and reinforced concrete materials. Nowadays, they are available in the form of an open-top tank, fixed roof tank, floating roof tank, and single and double skin variants.

The global oil storage market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for crude oil and the rapid growth of the oil and gas industry. Oil storage tanks and terminals endure the reservoir at various stages of processing and transportation. In addition, the growing need for mega refining hubs and import facilities and the development of advanced technologies for fabricating more durable tanks to prevent and minimize oil leakages have escalated demand for oil storage globally. Furthermore, governments across countries are taking initiatives like strategic petroleum reserves to stockpile a large volume of oil and protect the supply from price hikes and stock-out incidents are expected to significantly affect the market in the upcoming years. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global oil storage market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during the next five years.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

Buckeye Partners L.P.

CST Industries Inc.

Denali Incorporated (NOV Inc.)

Energy Transfer LP

LF Manufacturing

Oiltanking GmbH (Marquard & Bahls)

Royal Vopak N.V.

Shawcor Ltd.

Synalloy Corporation

Snyder Industries LLC

VTTI B.V.

Ziemann Holvrieka GmbH.

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Material:

Steel

Carbon Steel

Fiberglass Reinforced Plastic (FRP)

Others

Breakup by Product:

Open Top

Fixed Roof

Floating Roof

Others

Breakup by Application:

Crude Oil

Middle Distillates

Gasoline

Aviation Fuel

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

