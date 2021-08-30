Oilfield Services (OFS) Market: Evolving Technology, Trends and Industry Analysis and Forecast to 2025- Schlumberger Limited, – Weatherford International plc

The Global Oilfield Services (OFS) Market Report Forecast 2021-2025, is a valuable source of the research, covers all the records and data for business strategists. It provides the Oilfield Services (OFS) industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic data and competitive analysis. The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This report is a full-scale quantitative survey of the Oilfield Services (OFS) industry and provides data for building strategies to increase the market growth and effectiveness.

The Oilfield Services (OFS) Market size is expected to grow at a CAGR around 3% during the forecast period 2021 to 2025.

Market key Players: – Schlumberger Limited, – Weatherford International plc, – Baker Hughes Company, – Halliburton Company, – Basic Energy Services inc., – China Oilfield Services, Ltd, – ENSCO International, Inc., – TechnipFMC PLC, – Nabors Industries, Inc., – Transocean Lt and others.

Regional Analysis:

The global Oilfield Services (OFS) market is analyzed in the course of key geographies especially North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India Each of these regions is analyzed at the concept of market findings in the course of essential countries in the ones regions for a macro-level.

Key Market Trends

Drilling Services to dominate market growth

Drilling services make up for the biggest share in oilfield services market, with drilling and completion services combined accounting for over 50% of the market.

– The oil and gas production have always been on an increase even when oil prices went down in 2014 because of the ever-increasing demand of oil and gas. This, in turn, requires for an increase in oilfield services for more production from existing and new wells, signifying an increase in oilfield services market.

North America to Dominate the Market

The share of North America in global crude oil production has increased from 18.8% in 2001 to around 23% in 2018, which has resulted in increased demand for oilfield services in the region.

– In North America the oil and gas projects are becoming more competitive, owing to improving efficiencies and tightening of the supply chain, which has led to declining costs of drilling and have in turn made a lot of projects viable.

Influence of the Oilfield Services (OFS) market report:

– Oilfield Services (OFS) market Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk.

– Recent innovations and major events of Oilfield Services (OFS) market.

-Detailed study of business strategies and growth of leading players and the Oilfield Services (OFS) market.

-In-depth understanding of Oilfield Services (OFS) market-including all drivers, constraints and

major micro markets.

Key highlights of the Oilfield Services (OFS) Market are:

Oilfield Services (OFS) market overview.

A whole records assessment of Oilfield Services (OFS) market, which includes an assessment of the parental market.

Emerging dispositions thru segments and nearby markets.

Significant changes in market dynamics.

Market shares and procedures of key game enthusiasts in Oilfield Services (OFS) Market

Current and predictable period of Oilfield Services (OFS) market from the mindset of every rate and volume.

Reporting and estimation of new corporation developments.

