On direct mandates: Left gets away with a dark blue eye

Berlin (dpa) – After their resounding electoral defeat, the left began to analyze the causes. The left must “reinvent itself,” party leader Susanne Hennig-Wellsow said in Berlin on Monday.

She spoke of a “black eye” the party ran away with and the last chance to develop the left striker. Hennig-Wellsow and his co-chair Janine Wissler also stressed that they wanted to continue leading the party.

The left collapsed from 9.2% to 4.9% in Sunday’s federal election. It was only thanks to three deputies that he did not plunge into insignificance: Gregor Gysi (Berlin), Gesine Lötzsch (Berlin) and Sören Pellmann (Leipzig) each won the direct mandate in their constituency and have thus ensured that the left despite the obstacle of five percent can again be represented in the parliamentary groups of the Bundestag – with 39 deputies, 30 less than before.

The background is the so-called basic mandate clause: if a party obtains three or more direct mandates, according to federal electoral law, it also obtains seats after its second vote result, even if it does not cross the ‘five percent obstacle. . The left had already benefited from it in 1994 – at the time under the name of PDS.

The winners of the constituencies are “life insurance”

“Without a doubt, the three direct terms saved us as a party. They are our life insurance, ”said Lötzsch of the German news agency. When asked, Pellmann also spoke of “life insurance”. But in view of the general situation, this is only small consolation. “Now, it is high time that the whole party fully draws the right conclusions from this disastrous electoral defeat!”

Wissler and Hennig-Wellsow made it clear that they still want to stay in power. The duo have only been leading the left since spring. The reasons for the result run deeper than whether it can be resolved through staff decisions, Wissler said. “The worst thing we could do now (would) be off the pitch in this situation and say, now do it,” Hennig-Wellsow said.

Ahead of the election, party leadership believed this time would be an opportunity to participate in talks on forming a federal government. Mathematically, according to the polls, a government with the SPD and the Greens seemed possible. The Union had loudly warned against a “slip to the left”. From now on, the left remains a spectator. Take on the role of the opposition in the Bundestag and there will be social conscience, said the main candidate and parliamentary group leader Dietmar Bartsch.

The old “Wagenknecht question” returns

He does not see the reasons for his party’s poor performance in recent months, but especially in recent years. The party did not appear as a closed formation, but gave an image of division. Next weekend, the party’s executive committee will discuss how to proceed and the consequences of the accident.

In the discussion on the right path and how to win back voters, the “Wagenknecht question” could erupt again. In the spring, Sahra Wagenknecht had launched her own party into discussions with her book “The Self-Righteous”. In the bestseller, she accuses left-wing parties of alienating their main voters with debates on gender, climate and organic food. Some on the left then demanded the expulsion of Wagenknecht from the party.

Klaus Ernst, economic politician from the left parliamentary group, and his colleague from the outgoing parliamentary group Niema Movassat on Monday gave a foretaste of possible debates to come on the left: “Die Linke abatscht! Ernst wrote on Twitter. “A left party barely anchored in dependent employees, but which runs after each movement, wants to be greener than the Greens, argued on the opening of borders for all and on the exclusion of Wagenknecht! A warning shot! ”Movassat called this an“ absurd analysis. ”The opening of the borders did not play a role in the election campaign and Wagenknecht has polarized in all directions.“ There is enough of it. who did not vote for us because of her (and also those who did not vote for us because of the criticism against her). “