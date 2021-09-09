On ZDF: Laschet apologizes for the laughter in the flooded area

Berlin (dpa) – Union chancellor candidate Armin Laschet has expressly apologized for his overwhelmingly criticized laugh on the verge of a joint appearance with Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier during the flood disaster.

Steinmeier was relatively far back at the time, “I didn’t hear what he was talking about,” the CDU boss said Thursday evening on the ZDF show “Klartext” in response to questions from a citizen affected by the ‘flood. “Someone next to me made a stupid remark. And I laughed at it. It annoys me. It was stupid, but I can’t undo it. “

Laschet admitted: “Stupid. The image looks stupid. But that was a mistake, of course. “After the flood disaster, he canceled all appointments, went to the flooded area in North Rhine-Westphalia and heard many stories, said the Premier of NRW “And you can believe me that affects me,” he said.

Bad polls

When asked what explanation he had for the disastrous figures in the Union polls, he replied: “We can see that things are going to be tight”. Voters would decide – “and I just recommend that we wait until those 17 days now.” Let the voters, not the representative selected people, decide. And then we can see what it looks like on election night. “

In the show, Laschet was mostly affectionate, understanding, and answered questions. When, following statements from a woman affected by the flood, he described how he approached the problems related to the shortage of craftsmen in the reconstruction, applause rang out.

Laschet responded clearly and directly to questions on the subject of security or hate speech on the Internet – classic fundamental questions of conservative Christian Democrats. When a woman affected by Long-Covid told her that a possibly effective drug could not be used, probably because a corresponding application had remained in a ministry, the boss of the CDU promised to take care of it. .

The candidate dipped a bit when a lawyer from Berlin described her problem: after his wife gave birth to their son last year, the child will have only one legal parent – the Union prevents equal treatment with a heterosexual couple. Laschet then went on to speak of a lot of in-depth discussions on this family law issue and, after some discussion, said that if you were to answer this case, you would also have to answer family law questions. ‘adoption. Laschet couldn’t satisfy the questioner – given the many conservatives in his party, he seemed to be in a dilemma here.

Finally, Laschet would then have to answer the question of whether he could imagine becoming vice-chancellor of an SPD head of government Olaf Scholz. “Now let’s do all we can to be the first to cross the finish line,” replied the CDU man. All strength must be used for this.

Asked about a statement by CSU boss Markus Söder, who said that if the Union was not number one then it was not elected, Laschet was not taken from the reservation: “I now would recommend everyone to do whatever we are first. place. “If-then issues ‘don’t really fit into a political landscape’ – if everyone is saying that,“ then at some point we won’t be able to govern anymore. ”He finally emphasized,“ I don’t want to join another one. coalition as a junior partner. And I want to fight to ensure that we have the majority and then also provide the Federal Chancellor. “