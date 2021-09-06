Oncology Molecular Diagnostics Market Size 2021 | Industry Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast 2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Oncology Molecular Diagnostics Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global oncology molecular diagnostics market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.6% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Oncology molecular diagnostics are used to detect the presence of cancerous cells by analyzing the biological molecules. Various tests are performed on blood, saliva, and tumor tissue samples to identify and measure specific genetic sequences in DNA, RNA, and cell proteins. Oncology molecular diagnostics assist in early cancer detection and provide required information pertaining to personalized cancer treatment. They are often used in clinical and point-of-care (POC) testing, along with identifying pathogens and infectious diseases present in the donated blood samples in blood banks.

Market Trends

The increasing occurrence of oncological disorders due to unhealthy consumer lifestyles, rising geriatric population, and the growing tobacco consumption, is primarily driving the demand for oncology molecular diagnostics. In line with this, the growing need for early and accurate diagnosis, coupled with several advancements in next-generation sequencing (NGS) techniques, further contributes to the market growth. Moreover, the rising prevalence of viral and bacterial infections, along with the expanding number of blood donation campaigns, is further bolstering the demand for oncology molecular diagnostics.

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

Bayer AG

BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company)

Cepheid Inc. (Danaher Corporation)

Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Hologic Inc.

Qiagen N.V.

Siemens Healthcare and Sysmex Corporation.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of cancer type, product, technology, end-user and geography.

Breakup by Cancer Type:

Breast Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Cervical Cancer

Liver Cancer

Lung Cancer

Blood Cancer

Others

Breakup by Product:

Instruments

Reagents

Others

Breakup by Technology:

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

In Situ Hybridization

Chips and Microarrays

Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT)

Mass Spectrometry

DNA and NGS Sequencing

Transcription Mediated Amplification (TMA)

Others

Breakup by End-User:

Hospitals and Clinics

Reference Laboratories

Others

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

