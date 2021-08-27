Oncology Nutrition Market Growing at Steady CAGR to 2027

Oncology nutrition describes the combination of diet and natural remedies for patients diagnosed with cancer. The reason this term has been chosen is because of the large emphasis hospitals have placed on nutrition over the past few decades. Nutrition is simply the best way to ensure that our bodies are as healthy as possible at all times. Unfortunately, our diets have changed very little over the years, if at all. This has led to a situation in which many individuals suffering from various diseases including cancer are getting sicker because they are not receiving the proper nutrients that they need on a daily basis

Increasing prevalence of chronic disease cancer, diabetes, and CVD, and lifestyle disorders is expected to drive growth of the global cell-based assay market during the forecast period. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2018, around 9.6 million deaths were attributed to cancer, of which 2.09 million cases were lung cancer. . According to the World Cancer Research Fund (WCRF), in 2018, around 2 million new cases of breast cancer were recorded across the globe. According to the U.S. Breast Cancer Statistics, 1 in 8 U.S. women, around 12%, is expected to develop invasive breast cancer over the course of their lifetime. Oncology nutritionists specialize in helping patients develop a diet plan for good nutrition. The main objective is to improve the overall health of the cancer patient, help reduce the risk of cancer by keeping them healthier during treatment, and combat side-effects. Hence, such factors are expected to drive growth of the global oncology nutrition market. Furthermore, the advent of novel oncology nutrition products is expected to propel the global oncology nutrition market growth in the near future.

High cost associated with premium nutrition products for oncology is expected to restrain growth of the global oncology nutrition market. Among regions, North America is expected to witness significant growth in the global oncology nutrition market. This is owing to a high prevalence of cancer and the availability of robust healthcare infrastructure across the region. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is expected to register a robust growth rate, owing to increasing investment in healthcare infrastructure in the region.

Key companies involved in the global oncology nutrition market are Abbott Laboratories, Mead Johnson & Company, LLC, Nestle S.A., Victus, Inc., Fresenius Kabi AG, Global Health Products, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Meiji Holdings Company, Ltd., Hormel Foods Corporation, and Danone S.A.

For instance, in September 2019, Nestle Health Science, a division of Nestle S.A., launched BOOST Soothe clear nutritional drink, specially designed for cancer patients.

