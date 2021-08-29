One dead and one missing after tropical storm Nora

(Mexico) In Mexico, in the state of Jalisco (West), a young Spaniard is dead and a woman is reported missing after Hurricane Nora was demoted as a “tropical storm” on Sunday, local authorities said.

Posted on Aug 29, 2021 at 4:38 pm Updated at 5:27 pm

The youth, a minor who disappeared when a hotel collapsed in the resort of Puerto Vallarta, was “found lifeless,” Jalisco Governor Enrique Alfaro said in a statement.

In addition, “a woman who was taken with her car when the rivers Cuale and El Pitillal flooded her beds,” said the civil protection unit had also disappeared.

Degraded as a “tropical storm,” Nora is still “moving northwest, near the coast of central western Mexico,” said the American Hurricane Center (NHC), causing “heavy rains and floods.”

On Sunday at 6 p.m. GMT, Nora was 135 km from Mazatlán (Sinaloa) and 300 km from Cape Saint-Luc (Baja California), the NHC announced and was moving at 20 km / h with winds of up to 110 km / h to the northwest to the same source.

Nora will continue her journey for the next few days “along the coast of Mexico and very close to her”.

Then a hurricane, Nora hit land near Tomatlan, Jalisco at midnight GMT before continuing its orbit towards Nayarit.

Nora had caused damage in Jalisco, particularly in Cihuatlan, during the night. Authorities said on Sunday that “around 500 homes have been flooded by the El Pedregal stream in San Patricio, Melaque y Villa Obregon”.

Authorities in Jalisco had asked residents to stay at home and Puerto Vallarta International Airport has been closed since Saturday afternoon.

A total of 15 emergency shelters were built and rescuers were dispatched to help the population.

A week ago, Mexico was hit by Hurricane Grace, which landed in Veracruz (east) as a Category 3 hurricane.

The Passage of Grace in this state and that of Puebla (center) left eleven dead. Damage with torn roofs, damaged roads and power outages has been recorded in the center and east of the country.

Grace had hit Mexico twice, the first time on the Caribbean coast without causing any loss or major damage, then two days later, which became a “major” Category 3 hurricane, struck the state of Veracruz with winds of 205 km / h. before weakening and moving towards the Pacific on Sunday.