One last “chance!” »For Kurt Biedenkopf in Dresden

Dresden (dpa) – “Her voice will be missed, I will miss her too.” Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier stops briefly in the Frauenkirche in Dresden on Friday, visibly moved, during the mourning ceremony for the first Saxon Prime Minister who died after 1990, Kurt Biedenkopf.

Michael Kretschmer (CDU), outgoing head of government of Saxony, swallows during his speech. Like CDU leader Armin Laschet, they are also very personal.

Memories of experiences and anecdotes from the private and professional life of a politician and a special person fill the church, whose reconstruction Biedenkopf and his wife Ingrid have always supported. In front of the altar are wreaths with ribbons in black, red, gold and green and white, the national and state colors. The Federal Cross of Merit on ribbon and the Saxon Order of Merit stand in front of a portrait with a mourning ribbon.

Steinmeier pays tribute to Biedenkopf’s service to the Federal Republic and the Free State. He belongs to the generation which, after 1945, laid the foundations on which stability and prosperity could develop in Germany in the following years. In Saxony, “one person and one task came together”. The title “King Kurt” which was awarded to him is a testament to the greatest appreciation. “You must also earn an appropriate nickname.”

Biedenkopf had rendered exceptional service to Saxony, respecting the capacity, intelligence and life performance of the people, “with his visions, his encouragement and his confidence in their productivity.” Today he would be “more than welcome: a thoughtful thinker who seeks to understand the society in which he lives in all its facets, but who also knows in practice what to do when it matters,” said Steinmeier.

Respect for people

“His joy of speaking intellectually, to understand things and make something concrete out of them, has always impressed us and inspired young people,” Kretschmer recalled. He was interested in how a problem could be solved, what would happen in the future, not what would not work or what would succeed. Respect for people and working together towards a goal was the recipe for success. Like Steinmeier before, Kretschmer also thanked Ingrid Biedenkopf, who as “mother of the country” and her husband took care of people’s concerns – and reminded them of the couple’s special closeness and love.

The widow, her face hidden under a black hat, was visibly shaken, crying over and over again and beaming with great sadness. The Federal President held his hand, as his “Kurt Hans” always did – at public appearances as well as at concerts or at the opera. In addition to family, many political comrades, friends and public figures sat on the benches – with masks and distance.

Minister of the three cabinets Biedenkopf and successor in office Georg Milbradt (CDU) paid a final tribute to the deceased, as did members of the current government and Speaker of the Land Parliament Matthias Rößler. Former Thuringian Prime Minister Bernhard Vogel, former SPD leader Kurt Beck and longtime Federal Minister Thomas de Maizière (CDU) also took their places, and publisher Friede Springer also came to the bench. ‘Elbe.

Laschet becomes a widow

In Samuel Barber’s “Adagio for Strings”, Biedenkopf is almost palpable for a few minutes, through images of political and private life – this is the most moving moment of the first act of mourning. The federal president of the CDU Armin Laschet, who then goes to the office, strikes the right tone with personal remarks to the widow. She was still there with Biedenkopf during her last phone calls. “I only know a few politicians who have shaped politics so much with their wives.”

Laschet hailed Biedenkopf as one of the great intellectual engines of German politics. “His mind never stopped, he was always looking for a better solution, a more convincing argument, a valued and respected advisor in all parties with great analytical power.” He had realized his basic idea of ​​strengthening the forces of freedom in the east. “Her life and her work remain an inspiration, an aspiration and a motivation for us.” Kurt Biedenkopf would not be forgotten, “neither in the West, nor in the East,” he promised.

At the end Steinmeier, Kretschmer and Laschet, the widow hanging in the middle, bowed silently to the portrait of “Westimport”, which is “King Kurt” to many Saxons. And Kretschmer gave his godfather the Ore Mountains salute on the way, which he often quoted: “Good luck, Kurt Hans, rest in peace!