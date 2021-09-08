One year of probation for the attack on a Jewish restaurant

Chemnitz (AP) – Three years after the attack on the Jewish restaurant “Schalom” in Chemnitz, innkeeper Uwe Dziuballa only separated about two meters from one of the stone throwers in court on Wednesday.

While the Lower Saxony man remains silent on the allegations, Dziuballa reports as a witness to the attack on the evening of August 27, 2018. After just one day of trial, the Chemnitz District Court declared the accused of 30 years guilty. Wednesday. The German was sentenced to one year’s imprisonment for dangerous bodily harm and breach of public order, suspended with probation. This includes a previous conviction for drug trafficking.

The attack dates back to when marches and riots in the city made international headlines. In addition, right-wing extremists from all over Germany came to the Saxon city. The trigger was the violent death of a 35-year-old man on the sidelines of a city festival, for which a Syrian was later sentenced.

Dziuballa was born in the city. A talk was given in his “Shalom” that evening. Then a group of about 10 people suddenly appeared in front of the restaurant and stones flew out. The 56-year-old spoke of a “shocking moment” on Wednesday. One of the stones hit his shoulder. He was also cursed as an anti-Semite. Then the attackers disappeared. Investigators found cobblestones, beer bottles, an iron rod and a broken wooden slat outside the restaurant. DNA on one of the stones led them to the man from the Stade neighborhood.

The 30-year-old has several criminal records. During a search of an apartment, authorities found a black, white and red balaclava, his email address contains the number 88, popular with right-wing extremists. In addition, investigators were able to re-establish a conversation on his cell phone in which he had an appointment for the day in Chemnitz. The discussion partner was reportedly a right-wing extremist from Thuringia.

Judge Dominik Börner did not question the guilt of the accused – although the innkeeper Dziuballa could not recognize him in court and an evaluation of videos of the meetings that day did not. successful. In his reasoning for the judgment, Börner spoke of a “logical chain”. The accused and his lawyer did not provide any explanation during the trial as to how the DNA had otherwise reached the stone. The trail leads to him and the act fits in with his view of the political world, Börner said.

Public prosecutor Thomas Fischer also referred to a “racist act” in his plea. The owner should have been met as he claimed to be Judaism. Fischer demanded a total of one year and one month sentence – without parole. The defense, however, asked for an acquittal. Besides the DNA trace, no other evidence of his client’s guilt has been found, lawyer Jan-Hendrik Herms said.

The verdict is not yet legally binding. Regardless of the judge’s verdict, Dziuballa was convinced the trial had now arrived – even though three years had passed. The procedure is a sign that stone throwing also has consequences, he said.