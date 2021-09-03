Online Recruitment Market is Booming Worldwide | ABC Consultants, Glassdoor, Inc., iPlaceUSA, Inc., itForte, Info Edge (India) Ltd. (naukri.com), LinkedIn Corporation, and more

The Online Recruitment Market report provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market. The report focuses on global major leading companies providing information such as company profiles, sales, sales revenue, market share and contact information. Finally the marketing, feasibility of new investment projects are assessed and overall research conclusions offered.

The online recruitment market was valued at US$ 29292.3 million in 2021 and it is projected to reach US$ 47315.0 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2021 to 2028.

Digitalization of all business processes including recruitment is attributed to the demand for the market. Digital transformation is changing how businesses work (internal) or communicate with their customers (external). However, in most situations, digital transformation entails purchasing software and data technologies such as recruiting solutions and online recruitment channels, to reduce or remove administrative activities and improve operational performance within and across departments and hiring teams. There are various benefits of digitalization or shifting to the online mode of recruitment such as:

Better productivity and time efficiency: In a variety of ways, online recruiting aids in the speeding up of everyday hiring procedures. Companies can automate administrative tasks such as keeping track of applicant paperwork or arranging interviews. Online recruiters use applicant tracking system (ATS) solutions to screen candidates quickly since the ATS stores all of the requisite candidate data in one location. They will not have to read a resume before moving on to the candidate’s cover letter, portfolio, or appraisal because it will be on the same page. Recruiters are not the only ones that profit from online recruitment systems.

The key players profiled in this study include- ABC Consultants, Glassdoor, Inc., iPlaceUSA, Inc., itForte, Info Edge (India) Ltd. (naukri.com), LinkedIn Corporation, Multi Recrut, SH Inc., StepStone GmbH, TalenTECH Solutions Pvt Ltd (Hiring Plug).

The objectives of this report are as follows:

To provide overview of the global Online Recruitment market

To analyze and forecast the global Online Recruitment market on the basis of components, category and applications

To provide market size and forecast till 2028 for overall Online Recruitment market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM), which are later sub-segmented across respective major countries

To evaluate market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend

To provide exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions

To profiles key Online Recruitment players influencing the market along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies

Key questions answered in the report include:

What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2028?

What are the key factors driving the Global Online Recruitment Market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Global Online Recruitment Market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in the Global Online Recruitment Market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Global Online Recruitment Market?

Trending factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, Europe, and MEA.

A thoroughgoing evaluation of the market for strategic insights and developments. The research study has amalgamated the growth analysis of different aspects that enhance the market growth scenario. It constitutes key market drivers, restraints and trends that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner.

