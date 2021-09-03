Online Sports Betting Market 2021 Business Scenario – Flutter Entertainment, GVC Holdings, Bet365, William Hill, Kindred Group, 888 Holdings, Betsson AB

The report begins with an overview of the Online Sports Betting Market and offers throughout development. It presents a comprehensive analysis of all the regional and major player segments that gives closer insights upon present market conditions and future market opportunities along with drivers, trending segments, consumer behavior, pricing factors, and market performance and estimation. The forecast market information, SWOT analysis, Online Sports Betting market scenario, and feasibility study are the vital aspects analyzed in this report.

The global Online Sports Betting market size is expected to growth from US$ 34730 million in 2020 to US$ 64380 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% during 2021-2027.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Online Sports Betting Market: Flutter Entertainment, GVC Holdings, Bet365, William Hill, Kindred Group, 888 Holdings, Betsson AB, DraftKings, Pinnacle, Betway, Betfred, Bet-at-home.com, BetAmerica, BetVictor, Sports Interaction, BetWinner, SBOBET

Industry News:

In February 2021, Betfred Ltd signed the Rugby League “Double” for 2021, with a one-year contract to become the Challenge Cup’s title sponsor, adding to its long-standing relationship with the Super League. The agreement also includes sponsorship of the Women’s Challenge Cup.

In February 2021, Kindred Group plc announced an alliance with the Quechan Tribe of the Fort Yuma Indian Reservation to gain market access in California and Arizona. The deal, which spans ten years and has an extension clause at the end, allows the Group to offer both online and retail store betting, as well as iGaming. The launch in California and Arizona is contingent on the introduction of local legislation.

In May 2020, Flutter Entertainment PLC successfully purchased the stars group under its banner.

Global Online Sports Betting Market Split by Product Type and Applications:

Segment by Type, the Online Sports Betting market is segmented into

Soccer

American Football

Basketball

Hockey

Mixed Martial Arts and Boxing

Others

Segment by Application

Desktop

Mobile Devices

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies – USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and CHF. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2017 and 2018 are considered historical years, 2019 as the base year, 2020 as the estimated year, and years from 2021 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.

Regional Analysis For Online Sports Betting Market:

The report provides a detailed breakdown of the market region-wise and categorizes it at various levels. Regional segment analysis displaying regional production volume, consumption volume, revenue, and growth rate from 2021-2027 covers: Americas (United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil), APAC (China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain), Middle East & Africa (Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries). Each of these regions is analysed on basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Influence of the Online Sports Betting Market Report:

-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the Online Sports Betting market.

-Online Sports Betting market recent innovations and major events.

-Detailed study of business strategies for growth of the Online Sports Betting market-leading players.

-Conclusive study about the growth plot of Online Sports Betting market for forthcoming years.

-In-depth understanding of Online Sports Betting market-particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets.

-Favourable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Online Sports Betting market.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

-Analytical Tools: The Global Online Sports Betting Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

