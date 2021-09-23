Online Video Platform Market Size, Company Revenue Share, Key Drivers, and Trend Analysis, 2018–2026

Global Online Video Platform Market was valued US$ 730.2 Mn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 2730.2 Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of 17.30% during a forecast period.



Online video platform is mainly used to manage and achieve seamless delivery of the video content to the desired audience in a cost-effective manner. It is a fee-based, software-as-a-service (SaaS) online content solution that enables content owners to ingest, transcode, store, manage, protect, publish, syndicate, track and monetize online video.

Rising scope for live streaming of videos drives the demand for the online video platform market. Growing popularity of the online video over the traditional video consumption, owing to its several benefits, is estimated to boost the market growth. The convenience to watch what the consumers want as per their schedule is an important factor for the growth of online video viewing.



Availability of open-source and free online video platform is hindering growth of the market. Moreover, increasing popularity of user-generated content websites such as YouTube or social networking site for hosting the videos for free is estimated to restrain the growth of the market.



Video content management segment led the online video platform market. It is software that enables an organization to centralize, manage, and deliver video online. Many organizations already have internal systems and networks that they use for storing other files, which they assume will also work for video content.



North America is the largest market share in global online video platform market owing to their established economy, high internet rate, and huge sale of smart devices. The Asia Pacific is the most attractive and fastest growing market for consumer electronics, and online service companies are continuously expanding their business.



The key players operating in the online video platform market include Brightcove, Kaltura, Ooyala, Comcast Technology Solutions, YouTube, Endavo, MediaCore, Pixability, SpotXchange, VideoBloom, MediaMelon Inc., Akamai technologies, Kaltura Inc., Panopto, Brightcove Inc., Frame.io, Inc., Limelight Networks Inc., and Comcast Technology Solutions.



Scope of the report for Global Online Video Platform Market



Global Online Video Platform Market by Type



Video Analytics



Video Content Delivery Network



Video Content Management



Mobile Video



Live Streaming



Others



Global Online Video Platform Market by Application



Video Sharing



Commercial Video Platform



Media & entertainment



E-learnings



Others



Global Online Video Platform Market by End User



Individual



Content Creator



Brand & Enterprises



Global Online Video Platform Market by Geography



North America



Europe



Asia-Pacific



Middle East & Africa



South America

