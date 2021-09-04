Only half as many European students at UK universities

London (AP) – Brexit has arrived at UK universities. At the start of the academic year this fall, only 800 Germans are starting their studies in the UK, according to figures from the UCAS (Universities & Colleges Admissions Service) central register.

This is two times less than the previous year, when 1,600 Germans were counted. At that time, there was still a transitional phase of Brexit with largely the same rules as before. The total number of EU students fell even more sharply: from 27,750 to 11,700.

While it was very easy to study and research abroad before Britain left the EU, more work is now required due to new visa regulations. Short-term study visits have also become more complicated. With Brexit, the UK has also pulled out of the EU’s Erasmus exchange program, through which thousands of EU young people have spent their semesters abroad on the island for years.

Pandemic and rising costs

The corona pandemic has also contributed to the drop in the number of new students. Significant increases in tuition fees and more bureaucracy since Brexit are key. “When Great Britain was still part of the European Union, there was the principle of equality. Everyone had to pay the same tuition fees, ”said Ulrich Hoppe, head of the German-British Chamber of Commerce and Industry (AHK) in London. “That has now changed.”

While EU citizens in England, such as UK and Irish students, have already paid a maximum of 9,250 pounds (10,800 euros) in tuition fees per year, universities can charge much more to beginners of the EU – but also of Switzerland, for example – of the new academic year. In addition: Newcomers to the country cannot apply for state support. In addition, anyone who only moved to the UK in 2021 now needs a visa. Here, too, this results in high costs and heavy bureaucratic efforts.

The UK Department for Education has not commented on the figures. The government has only said that EU students are an important and valued part of the higher education system. Peter Mason of Universities UK International admitted: “After Brexit there has been an adjustment phase as EU students are treated like other international applicants, as opposed to students residing in the UK.” However, he stressed that European students are always welcome and that teachers from the international community play an important role.

There is great skepticism

Above all, Britain’s exit from the EU Erasmus student exchange program has made universities less attractive, political scientist Simon Usherwood of Open University, the country’s largest state university, said, the agency said. German press.

To replace it, the government launched a program called the Turing Scheme. This means that 363 projects will be funded during this school year, offering more than 40,000 schoolchildren and students the opportunity to work abroad, including in Germany. It is not known how many of them actually take the risk. Usherwood said it would take a long time to develop something like Erasmus contacts.

So far, the humanities and the arts have been particularly affected, Usherwood said. He warned that Brexit would also have consequences for teachers. “The longer the UK has no stable relationship with the EU, the harder it will be to attract the highly skilled people who have made the industry so successful.”

AHK boss Hoppe shares the fears. “The place of study is no longer so attractive,” he told dpa. Hoppe warned that the development could contribute to greater alienation between Britain and the EU. “Something is going to be lost.