Opening 2025 | Barack Obama lays the foundation stone for his presidential center

(Chicago) Barack Obama on Tuesday laid the foundation stone for his future presidential center in Chicago, the city where he began his politics, a state-of-the-art project designed to enable the “next generation of American leaders” to emerge.

Posted on Sep 28, 2021 4:34 PM

In Jackson Park, on the shores of Lake Michigan, in the deprived neighborhood of the South Side, where the former president began his activist career and former first lady Michelle Obama grew up, three buildings are being erected.

PHOTO CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, RELATED PRESS

Based on the models presented in 2017, the center will bring together a museum in the form of a hexagonal tower, a public library and a forum with classrooms, laboratories, outdoor and meeting rooms and offices of the Obama Foundation, and rooms will also be set up on the roofs.

There will also be a basketball court, a sport that the 44th US President plays regularly, a children’s playground, a place to grill or toboggan in winter.

The museum recounts Obama’s political career from his arrival in Chicago in 1985 to the double term of the Democratic President (2009-2017).

Building a library has become a tradition for former US presidents, but the Presidential Center of Barack Obama, the first black man elected to the White House, wants to focus on reflection and action and integrate it into life.

“We want this center to be more than a frozen museum or a place of archival research, it won’t just be a collection of Michelle’s memorabilia or ball gowns, although everyone will come to see them,” he said. Barack Obama joked.

PHOTO KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI, FRANCE PRESS AGENCY

Former President Barack Obama gave a speech in Chicago on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, to mark the start of construction at the Obama Presidential Center.

It must bring together future “leaders of civil society from all areas, all disciplines and the entire political spectrum, who want to strengthen democratic ideals and specifically promote citizenship,” he said in his speech.

This campus needs to “bring forth the next generation of leaders, not just from government and civil service but also those who want to change things through art, journalism or the creators of inclusive and socially responsible business,” he added.

Work began in August despite legal action against the construction of buildings in the park. No date was given for the end of the work and the inauguration.