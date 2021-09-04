Openly gay first secretary | Pete Buttigieg and her husband present their twins on social media

(Washington) Pete Buttigieg, openly gay prime minister in US history, and her husband Chasten Glezman Buttigieg unveiled their twins on social media on Saturday after announcing in August that they had become parents without giving any details.

Posted on Sep 4, 2021 at 4:02 pm

A black and white photo posted to Twitter and Instagram shows the two men smiling at eye level in a hospital room, each holding a baby wrapped in a small patterned cloth.

“We are delighted to have Penelope Rose and Joseph August Buttigieg in our family,” writes Pete Buttigieg, who was one of the stars of the 2020 Democratic primary election.

“Chasten and I are more than grateful for all the good wishes we have received since we announced that we had become parents,” tweeted the 39-year-old transport minister on August 17th.

His post had received over 200,000 likes by 8 p.m. GMT. Parents of twins respond with humorous congratulations and photos of their own children.

Pete Buttigieg is the former mayor of South Bend, a medium-sized town in the state of Indiana. When he presented his candidacy for the Democratic presidential election in April 2019, little was known to the public. The former soldier who crossed Afghanistan had a meteoric career.

According to the organization Victory Institute, he is “the first openly LGBT person to be appointed to a permanent position in the presidential cabinet”.