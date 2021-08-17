Openly gay first secretary | Pete Buttigieg announces that he has become a father

(Washington) Pete Buttigieg, openly gay first secretary in US history who starred in the 2020 Democratic primary election, and her husband announced they had become parents on Tuesday.

Posted on Aug 17, 2021 at 3:52 pm

“For some time now, Chasten and I have wanted to expand our family. We are happy to announce that we have become parents! The 39-year-old transport minister tweeted.

“The process is still ongoing and we are grateful for the love, support and respect for our privacy that have been offered to us. We can’t wait to say more soon, ”added former White House candidate and former rival Joe Biden.

Chasten Glezman Buttigieg shared the same text on Instagram along with a bottle emoticon.

The couple did not provide any further details, but the invocation of a “trial” made many Internet users think of an adoption.

In addition to congratulations, some responded to the minister’s tweet with photos of them with their children or adopted relatives.

Pete Buttigieg is the former mayor of South Bend, a medium-sized town in the state of Indiana. When he presented his candidacy for the Democratic presidential election in April 2019, little was known to the public. The former soldier who crossed Afghanistan had a meteoric career.

According to the organization Victory Institute, he is “the first openly LGBT person to be appointed to a permanent position in the presidential cabinet”.